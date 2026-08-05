College Football's No. 1 Overall Recruit Signs Massive NIL Deal

The best college football recruit in the 2028 class is already getting some serious attention in the NIL marketplace before he even gets to school.

Jett Harrison, the five-star prospect and top-three ranked prospect in the country, will be heading to Ohio State in the near future , but is cashing in on a new deal right now.

Jett joins New Balance

Harrison joins his brother, former Ohio State legend and Arizona Cardinals star wideout Marvin Harrison, Jr., in signing with New Balance Football.

“The young wide receiver becomes the latest addition to the brand’s growing American Football roster, pointing to family, trust, and the comfort of the Rev IQ cleat as key reasons behind the partnership,” the House of Heat Instagram post said.

It added: “Together, the Harrison brothers hope to grow the game and inspire the next generation.”

A major move for an emerging star

Harrison, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals recruiting prospect rankings in 2028 and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, Sr., is also following in his brother’s footsteps amid Marvin, Jr.’s relationship with the brand.

The partnership emphasizes family, trust, and performance, with the younger Harrison pointing to the relationship his brother built with New Balance as a key factor.

“Seeing the relationship my brother built with New Balance, it was all about family. It was about trust. I know it’s going to be great,” Harrison said of the deal.

At just 16, Harrison is already drawing elite attention for his Power Four ready ball skills, route running, and athleticism, and choosing New Balance was about more than just shoes, noting that his decision came down to the family oriented culture and trust his brother experienced with the brand.

It’s a natural extension of a football family that includes a Hall of Fame brother and All-American brother, now united under one brand as Jett continues his rise towards the college football ranks and beyond.

Jett will be a Buckeye

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It’s a short list of teams in the 2028 recruiting rankings, but Ohio State tops it, in large part thanks to the decision by Harrison to give his pledge to the Buckeyes.

Harrison originally received a scholarship offer from Ohio State last May, taking and holding a very strong position with the wide receiver throughout his process, banking on its success at the position and particularly with Jett’s elder brother most recently.

Brian Hartline was the man responsible for much of the Buckeyes’ success recruiting and developing wide receivers for the NFL, but not even his departure to become the next head coach at USF was enough to put Harrison off the program.