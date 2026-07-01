Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Brother Stuns Two College Football Powerhouses with Major Decision

It’s still the very early stage of the 2028 college football recruiting cycle, but the best player in that rising class has already made his decision, and it’s a big one.

No. 1 overall prospect and elite five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison was going to be the most important recruitment in that cycle, and now he’s made it official.

Jett is a Buckeye

Harrison has announced his intention to play for Ohio State by joining its burgeoning top ranked 2028 recruiting class in a statement on the first day of July.

Ryan Day’s program offered Harrison last May and held a very strong position throughout the process due to his family connection and the Buckeyes’ recent unmatched success in recruiting and developing blue-chip wide receivers to the NFL.

Brian Hartline, the man most responsible for that success, left Ohio State to become the next head coach at USF, but his departure and replacement by new wideouts coach Cortez Hankton had no negative effect on the program’s pitch to the young wideout.

Who missed out on him?

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Before his commitment, Harrison outlined a consistent three-team race, with Oregon and Miami rounding out the other programs the No. 1 recruit was looking at closely.

Dan Lanning and Oregon were one of the earliest and most aggressive suitors among the top schools, and it was to Eugene where Harrison took his first official college visit, leaving impressed with the coaches, competitive practice environment, and facilities.

In the mix until the end, Oregon and wideouts coach Ross Douglas received high praise from Harrison’s father, at a time when the program has a rising profile under Lanning’s leadership, boasting ties with Nike, national title aspirations, and an emphasis on player development, all of which positioned the school as a contender capable of making Harrison a centerpiece in their future.

By the spring, the Hurricanes, coming off playing for the national championship, were also getting credible attention from Harrison, who visited the school this year, and the player’s father in particular spoke highly of Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard for his expertise working at the position.

An uber-elite prospect

Rivals calls Harrison the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class, while an industry weighted average names him the No. 4 ranked recruit in America.

“I think Jett Harrison’s combination of ball skills and route running ability is elite at this stage,” Rivals director of scouting Charles Power said in his assessment.

“He really comes down with ridiculous catches at a high rate. He looks to have a massive catch radius along with the ability to create constant separation with advanced route running.”

Power contends that Harrison’s development at this point in his career in high school is “more advanced” than Marvin Jr.’s was at this stage in his own journey.

Ohio State firm at No. 1 early

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The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of Ohio State great and now Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison, Jr., Jett became the first five-star player in the 2028 cycle to make his pledge and helped the Buckeyes further cement their No. 1 national position in the early going.

Harrison joined two other top-five ranked positional prospects for the Buckeyes in ‘28, alongside No. 4 defensive lineman Jameer Whyce and No. 4 running back Elijah Newman-Hall.

Notre Dame sits at No. 2 and Alabama right behind at No. 3 as the only other ranked 2028 recruiting classes, each with three commitments.