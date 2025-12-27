College football portal value shopping: what a top back or offensive lineman can cost

While the file details of transfer portal economics remain mysterious, one thing is clear-- quarterbacks are expensive, but some other positions offer relative value for even top players and big-time schools. The cost of QBs is well documented, whether it was Darrian Mensah's $4 million per year deal from Duke or current trends that suggest a $5 million QB could be ahead.

But the rest of the market is much less costly. On3's Pete Nakos recently detailed the costs of NIL signees across the bevy of position players. One thing stands out from Nakos's notes-- offensive linemen and running backs are relative bargains.

While quarterbacks are the biggest financial hit of portal additions, On3 also noted a big market for defensive linemen. But comparatively, offensive linemen and running backs feature a quieter portal market.

In the case of offensive linemen, tackles apparently draw a premium over interior linemen. On3 indicates that only an elite tackle might command a $1 million portal deal. On the other hand, the volume of available interior linemen likely softens the market considerably on that front.

Despite the amount of possible production, the market of running backs is even softer. In fact, On3 suggests that only defensive backs can be subject to a softer market. Obviously, human biology is part of the equation here. The number of relatively normal sized humans who could be productive defensive backs or running backs will be much higher in any given year than the number of athletic 300-pound game changers.

On3 notes Judkins as an example of a high end running back whose price could end up soaring into the $1 million range. Of course, Judkins helped Ohio State win its first title in a decade as half of a two-headed running back monster with TreVeyon Henderson. But the massive number of available running backs will likely help dillute the market for most runners.

Of course, a few details released still leaves the NIL mechanics a mystery. The House settlement indicated a $20.5 million NIL cap, which would include all sports for member schools. Of course, House caps the school's direct payment to athletes, not the possibility of third-party NIL deals. So whatever schools are paying players, it's likely that the House funds are just one of several revenue sources.

Still, as whispers and rumors drive the dollars behind the portal, it is intriguing to know that quarterbacks aside, there are still relative bargains to be found in the portal-- and if On3 is correct, running backs and offensive linemen are two of the biggest bargain position groups.