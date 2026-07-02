Elite 5-Star RB Tops College Football's No. 1 Overall Prospect as Highest-Paid Recruit

The month of June was predictably very active as dozens of players made their commitments known, and as is the case in modern college football, there’s been plenty of money thrown around as schools look to present prospects with big NIL offers.

Not all recruits are created, or compensated, equally, with some players, especially those at the skill positions, predictably looking to secure more lucrative arrangements with schools, and that could be true for one of the nation’s top incoming running backs.

Near-consensus five-star, No. 2 nationally ranked rusher David Gabriel Georges found himself prominently featured as the top, most valuable name among the expected highest paid football recruits in the 2027 cycle, according to an estimate made by On3 Sports.

He could make history

When all is said and done, Georges could find himself emerging as the first $1 million running back in college football recruiting and NIL history.

“The $1 million range, shy of $2 million ,” was how an industry source with knowledge of Georges’ recruitment put it to On3 Sports insider Pete Nakos.

If so, the prospect will likely receive that total over the course of a multiple-year arrangement with whichever school he commits to, as he looks to get some long term security as early as possible.

At this stage in his career, Georges’ actual NIL valuation sits at less than half the low end of that estimate, listed at $452,000, according to the latest On3 industry estimate, but that figure will undoubtedly rise very quickly once he attaches himself to a big-time program.

Who will end up paying him?

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At this stage in his recruitment process, it still looks like Ohio State is out in front in the David Gabriel Georges sweepstakes.

The program’s demonstrated success in developing offensive skill players in recent cycles plays a big role in the running back’s interest, as does the rapport he has built with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn so far

Locklyn has met with Georges’ family personally in the player’s native Quebec, and the prospect has taken personal visits to Columbus to see the Buckeyes program and its personnel up close, including late last month.

SEC schools are interested, too

Three, in particular, but two of them may have fallen behind in the race.

Ole Miss and Georgia were more firmly in the picture before, but insiders are speculating that the Rebels have taken a less prominent position recently, and the prospect recently canceled a planned visit to the Bulldogs to focus his energy on “other schools that fit what I’m looking for ,” in his words.

That leaves Tennessee as the other main contender alongside the Buckeyes for Georges, a varsity star at Baylor School in Chattanooga who recently earned Tennessee Mr. Football Honors and has been close with Vols running backs coach De’Rail Sims.

A very promising RB prospect

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Few rushers have the combination of skills that Georges brings to the table, and that has been reflected in his sky-high rating when looking over the 2027 recruiting stack.

Georges presents as a back who combines explosiveness with raw power and elite burst with an aggressive running style that makes him very difficult for defenders to corral.

The native of Canada is considered the consensus No. 2 ranked running back in this country, according to an industry weighted average of national recruiting expert opinion.

Wherever he lands, Georges could also be the best paid.

(On3)