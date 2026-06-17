College Football's No. 2 RB Makes Unexpected Decision as Recruiting Race Intensifies

One of the most important offensive skill prospects near the top of the 2027 college football recruit rankings is more than a month away from his expected July 22 commitment revelation, with several marquee programs angling for his attention.

Five-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School running back David Gabriel Georges was poised to take one of his four official visits to one SEC powerhouse outfit in the near future, it now appears he has changed his mind, narrowing his focus to three schools.

No visit to Athens after all

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Georgia was set to meet with Georges about finding a place for him in its offense, but the running back is no longer planning on visiting Kirby Smart’s program after all, limiting his attention to two other SEC schools and one Big Ten contender.

“I just wanted to focus on other schools that fit what I’m looking for better… I felt it was best to put my energy into the places where I see myself the most,” Georges said in comments to Rivals.

Right now, it doesn’t sound like Georgia fits the bill. Who does?

Buckeyes still out in front...

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Right now, it still sounds like Ohio State has the clear advantage in its pursuit of the Canadian-born star rusher, thanks to its proven developmental success in recent years, and in building a close relationship between the prospect and Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, in particular.

Locklyn has met with Georges’ family in Quebec and Ohio State has hosted him on campus for personal visits, including an official meet up scheduled between the two sides over the final weekend of last month.

No running back has committed to Ohio State’s 2027 class yet, but the No. 7 ranked group includes verbals from consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs, No. 3 wide receiver Jamier Brown, and the recent addition of No. 11 edge Wyatt Smith.

Rivals favors the Buckeyes by a seemingly insurmountable 91.7 percent likelihood, according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine metrics, but those numbers have been known to move for prominent recruits this cycle as conditions change late in their process.

Two SEC heavyweights can change his mind

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Tennessee and Ole Miss have long been integral in the conversation for the running back, and both sound like credible challengers to the Buckeyes at this stage in his process.

Baylor School, where Georges is a varsity football star, has produced two recent prospects for the Rebels, in particular, as running back Shekai Mills-Knight and starting center Brycen Sanders are both alumni from the same institution.

And in this cycle, too, as Rivals’ No. 4 nationally ranked quarterback and Baylor School star Keegan Croucher has already committed to Ole Miss’ 2027 recruiting class, and Mills-Knight appears to have taken a role in hosting Georges on his visit to Oxford last weekend.

But the Volunteers have been working hard to close the distance between themselves and the Buckeyes, with Georges’ uncle going as far as suggesting Tennessee may have moved to the forefront of his nephew’s affections.

It’s not surprising that UT is prioritizing such a highly-ranked prospect from the state, especially one who earned Tennessee Mr. Football Honors, and running backs coach De’Rail Sims has been working hard to build a rapport with Georges this offseason.

A very elite RB prospect

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Georges is a powerful, explosive back who combines rare size, elite burst, and a violent running style that makes him nearly impossible to bring down in the open field.

Long considered among the very best high school players at his position nationally, the Canada native is currently listed as the consensus No. 2 running back in this country, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as the No. 15 overall prospect in the nation at any position and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Tennessee.

(Rivals)