Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's NIL deal is for more money than you think
Vanderbilt may not be the first school mentioned when college football fans think of the top NIL programs in the nation. Yet, Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia's NIL earnings has the star among the highest-paid signal-callers in college football.
On3's Pete Nakos listed Pavia among the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football. It is worth noting that the majority of NIL earnings are not made public. Pavia's NIL deal tops $2 million for 2025, per Nakos.
"Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia stunned Alabama in 2024 en route to a win over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl to finish the season 7-6," Nakos detailed on Aug. 21.
"Pavia is now back for his second season in Nashville, and a source told On3 the Commodores are taking care of their quarterback. After throwing for 2,293 yards and rushing for 800 in 2024, he’s set to make north of $2 million this season."
Vandy QB Diego Pavia's NIL deals include Blanco Clothing and AutoPro
For context, Duke's Darian Mensah made the list as the highest-paid quarterback at $4 million. Pavia's NIL deals include Blanco Clothing and AutoPro. The quarterback had more lucrative opportunities from opposing college football programs but decided to remain in Nashville.
The Vandy quarterback also previously had an NIL deal with Raising Cane's. On3 projects Pavia's NIL value to be $1.9 million, around the amount Nakos reported the star is being paid.
Diego Pavia turned down $4 million NIL offer to bolt Vanderbilt
During the offseason, Pavia had an opportunity to earn more NIL money to leave Vanderbilt. Pavia revealed the star rejected a $4 million NIL offer from another college football team.
"The offers were great, but winning is more important to me than anything," Pavia said on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast in June, per The Tennessean. "You've got coach (Jerry) Kill and coach (offensive coordinator Tim) Beck relying on you to come back. It's all a money game.
"You've got other schools offering you $4 million, and (Vanderbilt) doesn't want to pay you $4 million, but (Vanderbilt) took a chance on me, so I understand that."