Former Texas WR AD Mitchell Speaks on Playing with Diabetes, Partnering with NIL Program

Just like Mark Andrews, AD Mitchell is an NFL player playing with type 1 diabetes. So, he's sprung into action by connecting with one of the strongest brands in diabetes technology.

As an active user of Dexcom CGM to help manage his diabetes, the New York Jets WR has partnered with Dexcom and its NIL program, Dexcom U. The program is intended to "elevate athletes managing diabetes across various collegiate sports, creating a platform for these athletes to share their experiences, break misconceptions, and inspire others pursuing sports while managing diabetes.

Having played at two of college football's two most storied programs in Texas and Georgia, Mitchell still enjoys staying connected to the college landscape. He was able to speak on that and how he helps college athletes as part of this program.

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver AD Mitchell (5) makes a catch for a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

KD: So, AD, what has the diabetes journey been like for you? When were you first diagnosed? And what has it been like for you as an athlete, obviously playing at the highest level, but with managing your diabetes?

AD: It was after my junior year of high school. It's winter workouts, I'm lifting every day, I'm running every day. But that's when my diabetes started setting in with the symptoms. I remember, in that period of time, I'm thinking, I'm getting stronger. But I really lost 20 pounds over those two weeks.

During that time, I was freaked out because I knew nothing about diabetes. The only question I remember asking the doctors was, "Will I still be able to play football?"

But when I found out I was able to live a normal life, as long as I take care of myself and use my Dexcom CGM to manage my diabetes, I took the challenge head-on.

Cane Ridge wide receiver AD Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown with running back Reginald Goodloe (25) at the end of the first quarter at Cane Ridge High School during the first round of the TSSAA 6A playoffs Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

KD: Now that you're an athlete who has the platform and the resources that you do, what is it like being able to give back to student-athletes through the Dexcom U program and partnership you have?

AD: Two years ago, I got to participate in the Dexcom U camp, and it was a completely new experience for me because it was my first time being around a lot of people with diabetes who were [athletes] like me.

Just being able to connect with all of the athletes and just show the kids that it's possible. That diabetes isn't really something that's going to stop you from going anywhere. It's all just about taking care of your body the right way, and you can do whatever you set your mind to.

KD: Take me through the day-to-day of managing your diabetes. I remember there being the finger-prick devices when I was a kid, but things have changed here in 2026.

AD: It's my team of me and the [Jets] team dietitian. In the morning, I have to check my glucose levels using my Dexcom G7, a small wearable that goes on the back of my arm and allows me to see my glucose levels in real-time right from my phone or Apple Watch, all without finger pricks. I’ll send that information over to the dietitian.

It's mainly just communicating with them on what I'm putting in my body. Nutrition and diet is huge for me. So, it's really just about constantly checking my levels and making sure I'm not putting a lot of BS in my body. Those Oreos are not worth it.