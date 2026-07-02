Mark Andrews Discusses 'Elevating Student-Athletes' Through his NIL Partnership

Mark Andrews may be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but he has not forgotten about the kids playing college football today.

The former Oklahoma Sooners standout is using his platform as an athlete who manages his Type-1 diabetes by connecting with Dexcom U. It is an NIL program that seeks to " elevate athletes managing diabetes," according to its website.

I got to chat with Mark about the program and a little bit about his journey as an athlete with diabetes.

KD: Could you just share a little bit about your partnership with Dexcom and what you're going to be doing with Dexcom U?

MA: I've been using Dexcom for a long time now, since college. So this partnership, for me, it really hits home.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) looks on before the game against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MA: I love everything that they do and stand for. They really do change lives and make people's lives better. So, with Dexcom U, we're elevating college athletes with diabetes, who are breaking boundaries and achieving their dreams.

Last year, I was actually able to host the first-ever Dexcom U signing day camp, which was in Baltimore. It was a special signing day moment to honor these type signing-day moment to honor these Type-1 diabetic college athletes. It was really just so special because of everything that goes into living with diabetes. It's not easy; it's 24/7. It never stops. So, to see Dexcom make this initiative is really, really cool.

KD: Could you share a little bit about what's the difference between Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes, and how Type-1 is such a daily task that you have to manage?

MA: There are some differences, but for my experience being Type-1, I'm basically acting as my own pancreas. Monitoring my blood sugar, monitoring and counting carbs and the different types of carbs that you intake within your body and how they may affect your body, all make a difference between how much insulin you have to give and have on board. And really, to level your blood sugar and glucose out is basically the name of the game.

And that's where Dexcom has been such a game changer and life changer for me.

KD: Being able to help the student-athletes from the perspective of NIL, and how different a landscape college football is, even from the days that you played, what's it been like for you to be able to help in that regard?

MA: It's been big, I think that just being able to be there for people who are living with this disease, and being able to show up and perform at the highest of levels, and show people that, no matter what, even though you have type-1 diabetes, you continue to work hard, you continue to take care of yourself, you can do anything you want in life. And don't let that stop you from achieving your dreams. Anything's possible.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

KD: As an athlete, take me through the day-to-day — of course, your strength training, of course your meetings, of course your nutrition plan — but you add another layer in there with having to manage your insulin and getting your shots. So, what is a day-to-day like for you, and how much more attentive do you have to be to it as someone who lives with type-1 diabetes?

MA: I've really learned a lot over the last eight, nine years being in the league. And some things that are super important for me are hydration and what I eat, and learning how those two things really affect my body.

Being able to have the knowledge of where my trends in my blood glucose are going, and trying to stay as level as possible, that's where Dexcom comes in and really helps me perform at the highest of levels. Because I'm able to see all that, I'm able to get all that information and dial it in from there.

Former Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mark Andrews (81) runs during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect