Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola makes NIL announcement after Maryland win
Dylan Raiola had already delivered one big performance over the weekend, throwing four touchdown passes to help the Nebraska Cornhuskers edge Maryland 34-31. On Monday, the sophomore quarterback added another highlight, announcing a new NIL partnership with Takis, the popular tortilla chip brand owned by Barcel.
In an Instagram reel, Raiola tied his fiery playing style to the company’s brand message, recalling his first memories as a Nebraska player. “I've always lit a fire inside of me that intensifies every time I step onto the field,” Raiola said. “When my Takis play go chips, I don't hold back. There was a day that fire was first lit, the first day I fell in love with the game. I was about 10 years old. But my all-time favorite memory was my first Husker tunnel walk. The energy, the passion, the love, all the fans, all my family, everyone in attendance. It was a moment I'll never forget, and I keep cherishing that moment for the rest of my life.”
The NIL announcement came shortly after Raiola led Nebraska to its fifth win of the season, improving to 5-1 under head coach Matt Rhule.
Dylan Raiola’s NIL Portfolio Grows After Breakout Season
Raiola’s growing profile reflects both his on-field success and his off-field appeal. On3’s NIL 100 currently ranks him No. 20 overall with a valuation of $2.1 million. His new Takis deal adds to an expanding list of partnerships that already includes Adidas, Campus Ink, and EA Sports for College Football 25.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, a source close to Raiola estimated the quarterback will earn more than $3 million this year in combined NIL value, a figure that includes his team-based roster share and all endorsement agreements.
The former five-star recruit earned national attention as a true freshman last year when he threw for 2,819 yards and completed 67.1% of his passes, both Nebraska freshman records. That production helped the Cornhuskers secure their first winning season since 2016.
With Raiola now in his second season as starter, his growing NIL presence underscores how quickly top college quarterbacks can command major brand partnerships.
Matt Rhule Praises Raiola’s Leadership In Win Over Maryland
Saturday’s 34-31 win over Maryland showcased the same leadership that continues to fuel Raiola’s marketability. The quarterback threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key with 1:08 remaining, capping an 81-yard drive to seal Nebraska’s second straight close victory.
“Our guys are very, very comfortable in the fourth quarter,” Rhule said. “These are all the questions you guys have asked me about — how are we going to get over this thing? — and I said, ‘We’re going to inoculate them by doing it all the time.’ I thought we did it pretty well there.”
Raiola finished with 260 passing yards and four touchdowns despite three interceptions. Rhule later called him “the ultimate competitor” after the game, crediting his poise and toughness for keeping the team composed in the final minutes.
Nebraska will be on the road for its next game against Minnesota on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.