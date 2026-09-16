New Chart Shows Most Expensive Teams in College Football

College football's roster-building arms race now carries a price tag approaching $54 million, with The Athletic's new survey showing how sharply access to player compensation separates national contenders from the sport's lower-budget programs.

Ohio State owns the highest estimated range at $49 million to $54 million after reporters gathered figures for 68 Power Four teams and Notre Dame from more than 70 sources this summer.

Ohio State sets the ceiling

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The Buckeyes lead a market that has a low point of Boston College's estimated range of $8 million to $13 million. Using the middle of each range, Ohio State's budget is nearly five times larger.

Oregon also is believed to be spending around $50 million, placing the Big Ten powers in a tier few programs can reach. Miami is operating near that level while holding an estimated advantage of $15 million to $20 million over every other ACC team.

The figures cover money available to assemble each 2026 roster, including athletic department revenue, booster contributions and program-controlled funds. They exclude independent income, such as endorsement agreements outside school control.

Why does spending matter now?

College football’s most carefully guarded secret is the amount of money flowing to the players on each roster.



So we reached out to 70 sources across the sport.



Estimated budgets for all 68 teams: https://t.co/MFwc0s1Nzy pic.twitter.com/SGEfei8jWt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 16, 2026

High school recruiting rankings once offered the clearest snapshot of a program's talent base. The transfer portal and direct compensation have made roster budgets a more immediate measure of who can add proven talent and retain its best players.

Eleven of the 20 biggest spenders come from the SEC, while six are in the Big Ten. The SEC's average estimated range sits between $33 million and $38 million. The Big Ten follows at $27 million to $31 million.

Money does not remove Saturday's uncertainty. Oregon lost to Oklahoma State despite an estimated roster-budget gap exceeding $30 million. Clemson has the ACC's second-highest estimate, yet lost to lower-spending Duke and Syracuse teams last season.

Conference gaps reshape expectations

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The differences grow beyond the richest leagues. The ACC's average range is $21 million to $25 million, while the Big 12's is $18 million to $22 million. Twelve of the Big 12's 16 teams have ranges beginning below $20 million.

Texas Tech stands apart in that league at an estimated $38 million to $42 million, although it still trails Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Alabama shares Texas Tech's range, while Georgia checks in lower at $31 million to $34 million.

Indiana's $36 million to $40 million estimate also challenges the idea that the Hoosiers won a national championship with a modest operation. Its budget now ranks among the Big Ten's five largest.

The numbers remain informed estimates, not audited payrolls. Sources can undersell or inflate budgets, and few employees know every deal. Still, a 70-source survey offers the clearest public look yet at the cost of building a contender and the expectations attached to that investment.