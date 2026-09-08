Which Conference Has Bragging Rights in the College Football AP Top 25 Rankings in Week 2

While the Big Ten may be on a three year national championship run, the SEC still has the upper hand when counting up teams in the latest AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 2.

The first regular season AP poll of the year underscores the continued overall dominance of the major conferences, with once again the SEC claiming the largest share of ranked teams after it went 16-0 across the opening weekend.

SEC: Nine Teams Anchor the Poll

No. 2 Georgia

No. 4 Texas

No. 8 LSU

No. 9 Ole Miss

No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 11 Oklahoma

No. 12 Alabama

No. 18 Tennessee

No. 23 Missouri

The SEC stands alone at the top with nine ranked programs, a testament to the conference’s still unmatched depth and talent.

Georgia positively moved one spot up to second-place nationally after Oregon’s loss, and LSU was one of the biggest risers in the rankings, jumping three spots after its dominant 51-10 victory against overmatched Clemson.

But Texas has a chance to stake its claim as the No. 1 team in college football this weekend if it can put on a show against the Buckeyes in Saturday’s marquee matchup.

Big Ten: Seven Programs Keep Pace

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 5 Indiana

No. 6 Oregon

No. 14 USC

No. 16 Penn State

No. 19 Washington

No. 21 Iowa

Just as the Longhorns can move into No. 1 with a win this weekend, the Buckeyes have the opportunity to refortify their position atop the rankings in Austin and further cement the confidence of AP voters as they face a more difficult schedule this season.

Oregon was the preseason No. 2 coming into its debut, but pollsters were clearly concerned by the lack of dominance against an unranked Boise State opponent they were 25 point favorites against, winning by just seven.

ACC & Big 12: Balanced Representation

ACC: No. 7 Miami, No. 17 SMU, No. 24 Louisville, No. 25 Virginia

Big 12: No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 15 BYU, No. 20 Utah, No. 22 Houston

Four teams from each the ACC and Big 12 made the poll, with Louisville keeping its place at No. 24 despite a close loss against Ole Miss in the opener, and Virginia getting a big boost after a solid 2-0 start that included a win against NC State in a game that could influence the shape of the ACC title race going forward.

Independents: Irish Stand Alone

No. 3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame remains the sole independent ranked team, holding a coveted top-five position and moving up one place after the Oregon performance, and coming off their own dominant second-half showing against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.