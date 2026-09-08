Which Conference Has Bragging Rights in the College Football AP Top 25 Rankings in Week 2
While the Big Ten may be on a three year national championship run, the SEC still has the upper hand when counting up teams in the latest AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 2.
The first regular season AP poll of the year underscores the continued overall dominance of the major conferences, with once again the SEC claiming the largest share of ranked teams after it went 16-0 across the opening weekend.
SEC: Nine Teams Anchor the Poll
No. 2 Georgia
No. 4 Texas
No. 8 LSU
No. 9 Ole Miss
No. 10 Texas A&M
No. 11 Oklahoma
No. 12 Alabama
No. 18 Tennessee
No. 23 Missouri
The SEC stands alone at the top with nine ranked programs, a testament to the conference’s still unmatched depth and talent.
Georgia positively moved one spot up to second-place nationally after Oregon’s loss, and LSU was one of the biggest risers in the rankings, jumping three spots after its dominant 51-10 victory against overmatched Clemson.
But Texas has a chance to stake its claim as the No. 1 team in college football this weekend if it can put on a show against the Buckeyes in Saturday’s marquee matchup.
Big Ten: Seven Programs Keep Pace
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 5 Indiana
No. 6 Oregon
No. 14 USC
No. 16 Penn State
No. 19 Washington
No. 21 Iowa
Just as the Longhorns can move into No. 1 with a win this weekend, the Buckeyes have the opportunity to refortify their position atop the rankings in Austin and further cement the confidence of AP voters as they face a more difficult schedule this season.
Oregon was the preseason No. 2 coming into its debut, but pollsters were clearly concerned by the lack of dominance against an unranked Boise State opponent they were 25 point favorites against, winning by just seven.
ACC & Big 12: Balanced Representation
ACC: No. 7 Miami, No. 17 SMU, No. 24 Louisville, No. 25 Virginia
Big 12: No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 15 BYU, No. 20 Utah, No. 22 Houston
Four teams from each the ACC and Big 12 made the poll, with Louisville keeping its place at No. 24 despite a close loss against Ole Miss in the opener, and Virginia getting a big boost after a solid 2-0 start that included a win against NC State in a game that could influence the shape of the ACC title race going forward.
Independents: Irish Stand Alone
No. 3 Notre Dame
Notre Dame remains the sole independent ranked team, holding a coveted top-five position and moving up one place after the Oregon performance, and coming off their own dominant second-half showing against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.