Nick Saban believes the Big Ten has one big advantage over the SEC
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday the Big Ten currently holds "a bit of an edge" over the SEC thanks to NIL financial support and shifting recruiting dynamics, remarks he made during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Saban framed the Big Ten–SEC race as a genuine rivalry and pointed to how money has changed where elite prospects are willing to go.
Saban argued that the SEC’s long-standing geographic and cultural advantages have narrowed in the NIL era. "There wasn’t professional football in the South for a long time… Kids grew up wanting to go to LSU, Alabama and Georgia. [But] now… they don’t mind going to Ohio State," he said, adding that NIL and “the money involved in decision-making” have altered the landscape.
Recent results show the Big Ten’s momentum. Michigan won the 2023 season’s national title in January 2024, and Ohio State captured the 2024 season crown in January 2025, giving the conference back-to-back championships.
Financially, the Big Ten’s record media-rights arrangement with Fox, CBS and NBC — worth more than $7 billion over seven years — has fortified conference coffers and, by extension, donor confidence and NIL ecosystems that support roster building. The Big Ten is also distributing roughly $61–63 million per school, outpacing the SEC’s per-school distributions by about $10 million in the most recent cycle.
Those league revenues now intersect with college sports’ new compensation model. Beginning with the 2025–26 year, schools can share up to about $20.5 million annually with athletes under the House v. NCAA settlement framework (separate from third-party NIL deals) further formalizing resources flowing to football rosters. The cap is expected to adjust over time, while collectives continue operating alongside school-funded revenue sharing.
Saban has been vocal about the need for clearer, more uniform rules to preserve competitive balance in the NIL era, but he also acknowledged that the game is settled on the field, even as fundraising muscle continues to play a bigger factor. With the Big Ten riding consecutive national titles and enjoying huge media distributions, his assessment that NIL support gives the league a slight edge does make sense. But there will almost certainly be changes to the hierarchy in the future.