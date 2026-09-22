South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Makes Major NIL Move

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers made a major name, image and likeness (NIL) move this week by signing with auto repair chain Midas, and the deal lands just days after two costly interceptions helped sink the Gamecocks against Mississippi State.

Sellers shared the news in a paid Instagram post showing him holding a black Midas jersey. "Officially signed," he wrote. "Appreciate @midasofficial for welcoming me to the team. Looking forward to keeping my ride game ready all season."

LaNorris Sellers' history with Midas

Midas isn't a new partner for Sellers. The Florence, South Carolina, native promoted the car care company in a January 2025 post on X, urging fans to "reroute to Midas for honest, reliable service you can trust."

In December 2025, he posted about a Midas community campaign built around free tire replacements. "This year I partnered up with @Midas to give back to our community," Sellers wrote. "When you visit your local Midas you are helping others have reliable transportation."

Midas was one of several brands he worked with during the 2025 offseason. His new Instagram post didn't list any terms for the 2026 deal.

How big is Sellers' NIL portfolio?

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In June, Sellers announced an NIL deal with Nike. The move came as South Carolina switched from Under Armour to Nike on a 10-year contract worth $5 million in cash and $70 million in product.

Last year, the 6-foot-3 passer joined Beats by Dre's Beats Elite class as one of nine players. He also signed with T-Mobile and received a Mercedes-Benz G63 through local dealership Dick Dyer & Associates.

Sellers also turned down an offer worth $8 million over two years to transfer, according to his father, Norris Sellers. "You're 19. You don't need [$8 million]. You're in a great spot," Norris Sellers said in 2025.

His estimated NIL value was $3.7 million in August 2025, but it now sits at $2 million.

South Carolina heads to Alabama next

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South Carolina opened the season with a 57-0 win over Kent State and a 45-9 win over Towson. But Mississippi State rallied from a 16-0 deficit and won 41-34 in Columbia on Saturday.

Sellers completed 25 of 40 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. However, he threw interceptions inside Gamecock territory on back-to-back drives after the Bulldogs took the lead. South Carolina is now 2-1 and has lost six straight SEC games.

South Carolina at Alabama kicks off Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Crimson Tide won the last three meetings and haven't lost to the Gamecocks since 2010.