Updated NIL valuations: biggest winners and losers after Week 1
With the influx of NIL, big plays can mean big bucks for college athletes. Granted, the finer details of NIL are guarded like a matter of national security. But On3.com attempts to keep score with its NIL Valuation totals. After Week 1, those numbers saw some significant rises and significant falls. Here's a rundown of the biggest movers.
Biggest rises
Diego Pavia (+$119K)
Pavia had a nice game in Vandy's shellacking of Charleston Southern, completing 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards and three scores. But his impresive rise must come off confirmation that Vandy isn't just a one-year wonder. Pavia's NIL value per On3 is at $1.7 million.
DJ Lagway (+$101K)
Lagway was getting value for his time, not even playing a full half of Florida's 55-0 shellacking of Long Island. When he was in the game, he showed his full skill set, completing 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and three scores. Even without a full day's work, his projected NIL value rose to $3.8 million, which places him sixth overall in the On3 rankings.
Garrett Nussmeier (+$96K)
There's no mystery here, as Nussmeier directed LSU's 17-10 win at Clemson that jumped LSU up the polls and CFP projections. Nussmeier had a good but not great game, hitting on 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and a score. His projected NIL value rise to $3.9 million puts him fifth, just above Lagway in the On3 rankings.
Biggest drops
Arch Manning (-$485K)
The golden boy of college football (and by the far the leader in the NIL valuation totals) had a rough week and dropped by what would seem a massive sum. Manning was 17 for 30 for 170 yards with a score and a pick in Texas's 14-7 loss to Ohio State. The good news is that he's still by far the leader in the valuation stat, dropping to $6.3 million.
Nico Iamaleava (-$302K)
Iamaleava made his UCLA debut after NIL issues reportedly led him to depart Tennessee in spring practice. The results weren't pretty. UCLA was crushed 43-10 and Iamaleava was 11 for 22 for 136 yards with a score and a pick. His NIL value dropped to $1.7 million, and may be passed by his Tennessee replacement, Joey Aguilar, any day.
Dylan Raiola (-$241K)
This one is a bit hard to figure, as Raiola wasn't bad in Nebraska's 20-17 win over Cincinnati. Raiola was 33 for 42 for 243 yards and two scores. Maybe it's just that for all the Mahomes hype, Raiola remains more of a game manager than a game changer. His NIL value dropped to $2 million.