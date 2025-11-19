Paul Finebaum doesn't think Lane Kiffin wants to stay at Ole Miss
On Wednesday morning's edition of the debate-focused ESPN weekday show First Take, the SEC Network's own Exitable Boy, Paul Finebaum, joined to rub pot roast all over Lane Kiffin's chest as part of a biting diatribe. Finebaum explained to Stephen A. Smith and friends that Lane Kiffin is some clown for putting on a big show over a decision he has complete control of.
The crew had just sat through a viewing of one clip from Kiffin's Tuesday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where the Ole Miss coach scoffed at rumors of an ultimatum from his school and insisted that everything was business as usual in Oxford. However, McAfee failed to ask Kiffin and Kiffin failed to answer any real questions on his job search, or lack thereof.
“That was not exactly a denial yesterday," Finebaum commented of the Kiffin interview. "What as all of that about? Was he trying out for Shakespeare? I mean, that was absurd."
Finebaum simply makes the point that, if Kiffin wants the noise to disappear, he can simply sign a whopping new contract on par with Curt Cignetti and others from this coaching cycle, and then continue on his merry way at Ole Miss. However, that Kiffin is not taking that route has Finebaum convinced he's sniffing for a way out of Oxford.
"The bottom line is if you want to stay at Ole Miss — I don’t think he wants to — you’d just say, ‘Yeah, I’m committed to Ole Miss, I’ve got a new contract coming out in a couple days and we’ll have a signing ceremony,'" Finebaum shared. He's also not sure than an ultimatum doesn't exist in some form.
"The question about, ‘Was there an ultimatum?’ Certainly, Ole Miss, has told him [he] needs to make a decision at some point.'" Either way, his own family being caught location-scouting may not exactly give Ole Miss fans any assurance.
"Think about this for a second," Finebaum continued. "His family got on a plane Sunday and took that plane from Gainesville to Baton Rouge. And what are they doing? They’re looking around. Their son is a top prospect; they wanted to visit high schools, which is perfectly alright."
The drawback, though, is that Kiffin could be neglecting a national title contender right under his own nose, Finebaum argues.
"This is all going on while Ole Miss is having its best season in about 60 years, they haven’t won an SEC Championship since John F. Kennedy was president, and Lane’s preaching about all this stuff going on," Finebaum added. "I mean, Lane, it’s up to you. You want to end the speculation, end it right now. All you have done is exacerbate it.”
Sharp critiques from a man with a famously prickly relationship with the Ole Miss head coach — but always in good fun. Just don't be building any cages out of cow bones down in SEC country, Paul.