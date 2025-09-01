Paul Finebaum says Arch Manning was not ready for the moment against Ohio State
Arch Manning’s 2025 debut as quarterback for the Texas Longhorns came under the brightest lights possible. A road opener against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes ended in a 14-7 defeat that sparked a flurry of reactions across the college football world.
On Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” analyst Paul Finebaum was blunt in his evaluation of Manning. He said Manning was “not ready for the moment” and added that he was equally disappointed in Sarkisian’s play calling. Finebaum acknowledged Manning showed flashes, but the stage seemed to overwhelm him.
With scouts from more than a dozen NFL teams in attendance, including the Cleveland Browns, Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His Heisman hopes and Texas’s playoff stock both took a hit after just one week.
Finebaum Criticizes Manning And Sarkisian In Texas’ 14-7 Loss
Finebaum’s critique centered on both the quarterback and his coach. He called the debut “a disastrous beginning” and questioned Sarkisian’s reputation as one of the best offensive minds in the game. Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Matt Patricia schemed effectively, keeping Manning uncomfortable for most of the night.
The ESPN analyst said he expected Manning to show confidence and swagger, but instead he appeared rattled. “It looked like it was a big moment for him,” Finebaum said.
He added that Texas’ lack of offensive creativity compounded the problem, leaving Manning to force plays that weren’t there.
Sarkisian defended his quarterback afterward, calling the game just “one chapter” in Manning’s season. Manning’s late touchdown offered a glimpse of promise, but Texas wasted opportunities with four failed fourth downs and a critical goal-line stop that stalled a long drive.
Manning’s Performance Underwhelms Amid Lofty Expectations
Manning entered the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite and many analysts projected him to be No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The pressure surrounding him was immense, and Saturday’s result made clear how steep the learning curve will be. He finished with a 37 percent off-target rate, the worst by a Texas quarterback in a decade.
While the numbers painted a frustrating picture, there were flashes of the quarterback Texas believes he can become. Manning led a late scoring drive and added 38 rushing yards on 10 carries, showing his athleticism against an elite defense. Sarkisian said incorporating Manning’s running ability earlier could unlock more of his game.
Still, consistency was the missing piece. Manning started 0-for-5 with an interception on throws of more than five yards before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. Texas outgained Ohio State on the ground, but its inability to generate explosive plays through the air kept the offense stagnant.
The Longhorns will not face another Power Four opponent until October, giving Manning and Sarkisian time to reset. How quickly they adjust will determine if Texas can recover from an opening-week setback that already reshaped their season narrative.
Texas and Manning face a long stretch of nonconference games to recalibrate before diving into the SEC schedule, but the spotlight will not fade after such a high-profile debut. The Longhorns play the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday at noon ET.