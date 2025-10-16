Penn State dealt blow in search by $92 million College Football Playoff coach
Since surprisingly firing James Franklin, Penn State has largely been linked to two Big Ten coaches in ongoing college football rumors: Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule. The challenge is it has been hard to gauge whether there is mutual interest between Cignetti or Rhule and the Nittany Lions.
Penn State may have just received their answer from one of the perceived top candidates to be the next Nittany Lions head coach. In not-so-coincidental timing, Indiana announced that Cignetti has agreed to a massive eight-year, $92.8 million contract extension worth $11.6 million annually.
The news comes just days after Penn State fired Franklin, and Cignetti had been floated as a top candidate. Let's explore how Cignetti's move impacts Penn State.
Indiana HC Curt Cignetti appears to no longer be a candidate at Penn State after signing a $92.8 million contract extension
All signs point to this being Cignetti's way of saying he has no plans to bolt Bloomington for Happy Valley. This marks the second time Cignetti has agreed to a contract extension in less than one year.
Back in Nov. 2024, Cignetti signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. All Cignetti did since then is lead Indiana to the College Football Playoff and has the Hoosiers once again in contention to make the postseason in 2025.
All eyes are now on Penn State's potential interest in Nebraska HC Matt Rhule
This puts even more attention on Rhule's potential interest in bolting Nebraska for Penn State. Rhule has attempted to downplay the rumors linking himself to the new vacancy.
Yet, Rhule stopped short of ruling out a move to Happy Valley. Penn State may have have gotten a head start in the program's coaching search by firing Franklin, but the Nittany Lions still have some work to do to land one of their top candidates.
Thanks to the sport' s changing landscape with NIL and the expanded College Football Playoff, it appears Cignetti feels comfortable remaining at Indiana over a high-profile job like Penn State.