1,300-yard college football RB projected to be drafted by 4-time Super Bowl champion

The player many considered the best running back in college football this past season could end up being a fixture in what has been one of the NFL’s best offenses in recent seasons, according to a new mock draft projection.

College football analyst Joel Klatt recently unveiled his 2026 NFL Mock Draft and wasted no time connecting Notre Dame’s playmaking tailback with an NFL franchise responsible for winning three of the last seven Super Bowl championships.

Jeremiyah Love was one of the most productive rushers in college football in 2025, and with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs should add him to their offense, Klatt noted.

Love to the Chiefs? Make it happen

“I think about what their offense could be with a back that has the ability of Love as a ball carrier and a pass catcher,” Klatt said.

Kansas City could be in the market for a young, game-changing ground threat, given both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco will be free agents this offseason.

“They need to give Mahomes a little bit of a spark... A guy that can control the run game, but also be a real threat out of the backfield as a pass catcher,” Klatt added.

“Love is electric. You look at some of the big runs he had for Notre Dame. When he gets a space, it’s gone. It gives them some speed, and then you get creativity with Andy Reid. I really love Jeremiyah Love to the Chiefs.”

What he did at Notre Dame

Love quickly emerged as arguably the single most-talented running back in college football this season.

He scored 21 all-purpose touchdowns in 2025, surpassing the former Notre Dame record held by Jerome Bettis that was in place since 1991.

The junior tailback also ended the 2025 regular season sitting at fourth in the country with 1,372 total rushing yards and he was third in FBS with 18 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.89 yards per attempt.

For his efforts, Love finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind winner Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback for national champion Indiana, and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Love was also Notre Dame’s first winner of the Doak Walker Award, the honor given to the best running back in college football every season.

As a sophomore, Love ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 attempts, a pivotal piece in helping the Fighting Irish play for the national championship in 2024.

What the experts are saying

Mel Kiper considers Love not only the best running back in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but also one of the very best players regardless of position.

Love ranks as the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 2 overall player heading into the NFL, sitting behind only Mendoza, according to Kiper’s player rankings.

“Love reminds me a lot of Reggie Bush,” Kiper said in his assessment of the player.

“Once he gets into space, he can take it to the house with his breakaway speed, too. But Love isn’t only an outstanding runner. He also is a high-impact pass catcher.”

Kiper added: “An NFL team will be able to flank him out wide and create a whole other dimension of the offense.”

