The 2026 SEC Schedule: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers Headlines Games to Know

Pete Golding and Co. will have a myriad of games on the docket, full SEC slate across the conference is a gauntlet.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19.
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford in Week 3 of the 2026 season in what will be the former Ole Miss Rebels head coach's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference revealed the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening with the Rebels receiving their slate for next fall, but the headliner will be Kiffin's return to town after departing for the LSU gig on Nov. 30.

"The last six years of my life have been the best six years of my life, and I owe that to all the players, all the assistant coaches, and the people of Oxford," Kiffin said on Nov. 30.

"It was amazing; it will forever be a major part of my story. I'm so grateful for those relationships and all of those people that I got to meet, but the opportunity at LSU, as I said before, is just different.

"Someone very close to me reminded me this week in this decision that LSU is the best job in football."

LSU Tigers Football.
The 2026 SEC slate features a myriad of blockbuster matchups, but which showdowns could emerge as the biggest of te year?

The 2026 Southeastern Conference Schedule:

Alabama Crimson Tide
9/5 – East Carolina
9/12 – at Kentucky
9/19 – Florida State
9/26 – South Carolina
10/3 – at Mississippi State
10/10 – Georgia
10/17 – at Tennessee
10/24 – Texas A&M
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at LSU
11/14 – at Vanderbilt
11/21 – Chattanooga
11/28 – Auburn

Arkansas Razorbacks
9/5 – North Alabama
9/12 – at Utah
9/19 – Georgia
9/26 – Tulsa
10/3 – at Texas A&M
10/10 – Tennessee
10/17 – at Vanderbilt
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Missouri
11/7 – at Auburn
11/14 – South Carolina
11/21 – Texas
11/28 – LSU

Auburn Tigers
9/5 – Baylor (Atlanta)
9/12 – Southern Miss
9/19 – Florida
9/26 – Vanderbilt
10/3 – at Tennessee
10/10 – BYE
10/17 – at Georgia
10/24 – LSU
10/31 – at Ole Miss
11/7 – Arkansas
11/14 – at Mississippi State
11/21 – Samford
11/28 – at Alabama

Florida Gators
9/5 – Florida Atlantic
9/12 – Campbell
9/19 – at Auburn
9/26 – Ole Miss
10/3 – at Missouri
10/10 – South Carolina
10/17 – at Texas
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Georgia (Atlanta)
11/7 – Oklahoma
11/14 – at Kentucky
11/21 – Vanderbilt
11/28 – Florida State

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Georgia Bulldogs
9/5 – Tennessee State
9/12 – Western Kentucky
9/19 – at Arkansas
9/26 – Oklahoma
10/3 – at Vanderbilt
10/10 – at Alabama
10/17 – Auburn
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Florida (Atlanta)
11/7 – at Ole Miss
11/14 – Missouri
11/21 – at South Carolina
11/28 – Georgia Tech

Kentucky Wildcats
9/5 – Youngstown State
9/12 – Alabama
9/19 – at Texas A&M
9/26 – South Alabama
10/3 – at South Carolina
10/10 – LSU
10/17 – at Oklahoma
10/24 – Vanderbilt
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at Tennessee
11/14 – Florida
11/21 – at Missouri
11/28 – Louisville

LSU Tigers
9/5 – Clemson
9/12 – Louisiana Tech
9/19 – at Ole Miss
9/26 – Texas A&M
10/3 – McNeese
10/10 – Alabama
10/17 – Mississippi State
10/24 – Auburn
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – Alabama
11/14 – Texas
11/21 – at Tennessee
11/28 – at Arkansas

Mississippi State Bulldogs
9/5 – Louisiana-Monroe
9/12 – at Minnesota
9/19 – at South Carolina
9/26 – Missouri
10/3 – Alabama
10/10 – BYE
10/17 – at LSU
10/24 – Oklahoma
10/31 – at Texas
11/7 – Vanderbilt
11/14 – Auburn
11/21 – Tennessee Tech
11/28 – Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Missouri Tigers
9/5 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff
9/12 – at Kansas
9/19 – Troy
9/26 – at Mississippi State
10/3 – Florida
10/10 – Texas A&M
10/17 – at Ole Miss
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – at Arkansas
11/7 – Texas
11/14 – at Georgia
11/21 – Troy
11/28 – Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners
9/5 – UTEP
9/12 – at Michigan
9/19 – New Mexico
9/26 – Georgia
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – Texas (Dallas)
10/17 – Kentucky
10/24 – at Mississippi State
10/31 – South Carolina
11/7 – at Florida
11/14 – Ole Miss
11/21 – Texas A&M
11/28 – at Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels
9/6 (Sunday) – Louisville (Nashville)
9/12 – Charlotte
9/19 – LSU
9/26 – at Florida
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – at Vanderbilt
10/17 – Missouri
10/24 – at Texas
10/31 – Auburn
11/7 – Georgia
11/14 – at Oklahoma
11/21 – Wofford
11/28 – Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks
9/5 – Kent State
9/12 – Towson
9/19 – Mississippi State
9/26 – at Alabama
10/3 – Kentucky
10/10 – at Florida
10/17 – BYE
10/24 – Tennessee
10/31 – at Oklahoma
11/7 – Texas A&M
11/14 – at Arkansas
11/21 – Georgia
11/28 – Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers
9/5 – Furman
9/12 – at Georgia Tech
9/19 – Kennesaw State
9/26 – Texas
10/3 – at Auburn
10/10 – at Arkansas
10/17 – Alabama
10/24 – South Carolina
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – Kentucky
11/14 – at Texas A&M
11/21 – LSU
11/28 – Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns
9/5 – Texas State
9/12 – Ohio State
9/19 – UTSA
9/26 – at Tennessee
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – Oklahoma (Dallas)
10/17 – Florida
10/24 – Ole Miss
10/31 – Mississippi State
11/7 – at Missouri
11/14 – at LSU
11/21 – Arkansas
11/27 (Friday) – at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies
9/5 – Missouri State
9/12 – Arizona State
9/19 – Kentucky
9/26 – at LSU
10/3 – Arkansas
10/10 – at Missouri
10/17 – Citadel
10/24 – at Alabama
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at South Carolina
11/14 – Tennessee
11/21 – at Oklahoma
11/27 (Friday) – Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores
9/5 – Austin Peay
9/12 – Delaware
9/19 – NC State
9/26 – at Auburn
10/3 – at Georgia
10/10 – Ole Miss
10/17 – Arkansas
10/24 – at Kentucky
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at Mississippi State
11/14 – Alabama
11/21 – at Florida
11/28 – Tennessee

