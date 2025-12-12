The 2026 SEC Schedule: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers Headlines Games to Know

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Oxford in Week 3 of the 2026 season in what will be the former Ole Miss Rebels head coach's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference revealed the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening with the Rebels receiving their slate for next fall, but the headliner will be Kiffin's return to town after departing for the LSU gig on Nov. 30.

"The last six years of my life have been the best six years of my life, and I owe that to all the players, all the assistant coaches, and the people of Oxford," Kiffin said on Nov. 30.

"It was amazing; it will forever be a major part of my story. I'm so grateful for those relationships and all of those people that I got to meet, but the opportunity at LSU, as I said before, is just different.

"Someone very close to me reminded me this week in this decision that LSU is the best job in football."

The 2026 Southeastern Conference Schedule:

Alabama Crimson Tide

9/5 – East Carolina

9/12 – at Kentucky

9/19 – Florida State

9/26 – South Carolina

10/3 – at Mississippi State

10/10 – Georgia

10/17 – at Tennessee

10/24 – Texas A&M

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at LSU

11/14 – at Vanderbilt

11/21 – Chattanooga

11/28 – Auburn

Arkansas Razorbacks

9/5 – North Alabama

9/12 – at Utah

9/19 – Georgia

9/26 – Tulsa

10/3 – at Texas A&M

10/10 – Tennessee

10/17 – at Vanderbilt

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Missouri

11/7 – at Auburn

11/14 – South Carolina

11/21 – Texas

11/28 – LSU

Auburn Tigers

9/5 – Baylor (Atlanta)

9/12 – Southern Miss

9/19 – Florida

9/26 – Vanderbilt

10/3 – at Tennessee

10/10 – BYE

10/17 – at Georgia

10/24 – LSU

10/31 – at Ole Miss

11/7 – Arkansas

11/14 – at Mississippi State

11/21 – Samford

11/28 – at Alabama

Florida Gators

9/5 – Florida Atlantic

9/12 – Campbell

9/19 – at Auburn

9/26 – Ole Miss

10/3 – at Missouri

10/10 – South Carolina

10/17 – at Texas

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Georgia (Atlanta)

11/7 – Oklahoma

11/14 – at Kentucky

11/21 – Vanderbilt

11/28 – Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs

9/5 – Tennessee State

9/12 – Western Kentucky

9/19 – at Arkansas

9/26 – Oklahoma

10/3 – at Vanderbilt

10/10 – at Alabama

10/17 – Auburn

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Florida (Atlanta)

11/7 – at Ole Miss

11/14 – Missouri

11/21 – at South Carolina

11/28 – Georgia Tech

Kentucky Wildcats

9/5 – Youngstown State

9/12 – Alabama

9/19 – at Texas A&M

9/26 – South Alabama

10/3 – at South Carolina

10/10 – LSU

10/17 – at Oklahoma

10/24 – Vanderbilt

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at Tennessee

11/14 – Florida

11/21 – at Missouri

11/28 – Louisville

LSU Tigers

9/5 – Clemson

9/12 – Louisiana Tech

9/19 – at Ole Miss

9/26 – Texas A&M

10/3 – McNeese

10/10 – Alabama

10/17 – Mississippi State

10/24 – Auburn

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – Alabama

11/14 – Texas

11/21 – at Tennessee

11/28 – at Arkansas

Mississippi State Bulldogs

9/5 – Louisiana-Monroe

9/12 – at Minnesota

9/19 – at South Carolina

9/26 – Missouri

10/3 – Alabama

10/10 – BYE

10/17 – at LSU

10/24 – Oklahoma

10/31 – at Texas

11/7 – Vanderbilt

11/14 – Auburn

11/21 – Tennessee Tech

11/28 – Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers

9/5 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff

9/12 – at Kansas

9/19 – Troy

9/26 – at Mississippi State

10/3 – Florida

10/10 – Texas A&M

10/17 – at Ole Miss

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – at Arkansas

11/7 – Texas

11/14 – at Georgia

11/21 – Troy

11/28 – Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners

9/5 – UTEP

9/12 – at Michigan

9/19 – New Mexico

9/26 – Georgia

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – Texas (Dallas)

10/17 – Kentucky

10/24 – at Mississippi State

10/31 – South Carolina

11/7 – at Florida

11/14 – Ole Miss

11/21 – Texas A&M

11/28 – at Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels

9/6 (Sunday) – Louisville (Nashville)

9/12 – Charlotte

9/19 – LSU

9/26 – at Florida

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – at Vanderbilt

10/17 – Missouri

10/24 – at Texas

10/31 – Auburn

11/7 – Georgia

11/14 – at Oklahoma

11/21 – Wofford

11/28 – Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks

9/5 – Kent State

9/12 – Towson

9/19 – Mississippi State

9/26 – at Alabama

10/3 – Kentucky

10/10 – at Florida

10/17 – BYE

10/24 – Tennessee

10/31 – at Oklahoma

11/7 – Texas A&M

11/14 – at Arkansas

11/21 – Georgia

11/28 – Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers

9/5 – Furman

9/12 – at Georgia Tech

9/19 – Kennesaw State

9/26 – Texas

10/3 – at Auburn

10/10 – at Arkansas

10/17 – Alabama

10/24 – South Carolina

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – Kentucky

11/14 – at Texas A&M

11/21 – LSU

11/28 – Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns

9/5 – Texas State

9/12 – Ohio State

9/19 – UTSA

9/26 – at Tennessee

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – Oklahoma (Dallas)

10/17 – Florida

10/24 – Ole Miss

10/31 – Mississippi State

11/7 – at Missouri

11/14 – at LSU

11/21 – Arkansas

11/27 (Friday) – at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies

9/5 – Missouri State

9/12 – Arizona State

9/19 – Kentucky

9/26 – at LSU

10/3 – Arkansas

10/10 – at Missouri

10/17 – Citadel

10/24 – at Alabama

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at South Carolina

11/14 – Tennessee

11/21 – at Oklahoma

11/27 (Friday) – Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores

9/5 – Austin Peay

9/12 – Delaware

9/19 – NC State

9/26 – at Auburn

10/3 – at Georgia

10/10 – Ole Miss

10/17 – Arkansas

10/24 – at Kentucky

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at Mississippi State

11/14 – Alabama

11/21 – at Florida

11/28 – Tennessee

