Alabama vs. Auburn 2025 Iron Bowl prediction: Who wins, and why?
Alabama. Auburn. The Iron Bowl.
One of college football’s great rivalry games kicks off this weekend with serious SEC title and playoff implications on the line.
Right now, the Crimson Tide is on the right side of the College Football Playoff bracket, but that position could be imperiled if Auburn can make this interesting.
That’s without a permanent head coach and needing this game to just become bowl eligible, but Auburn has played Alabama close on The Plains lately, with the Tide’s last two wins there coming by a combined five points.
Alabama vs. Auburn: What to watch in the 2025 Iron Bowl
1. Containing Auburn’s run and QBs
Auburn has fielded three quarterbacks this season, none entirely living up to this offense’s potential, but Ashton Daniels is poised to get the start against the Tide.
That doesn’t mean we won’t see Deuce Knight, the freshman who accounted for 6 touchdowns in a win over Mercer last weekend, and could be sent in for some packages to create a wrinkle for the Alabama front to deal with.
Alabama is 10th in the country in scoring defense and its main objective will be to disrupt Auburn’s balanced attack by stuffing the run and forcing the anemic Tiger offense into longer down-and-distance situations.
Auburn’s offensive line and mobile QBs pose a real challenge, but Alabama’s front-seven, relying on consistent tackle-for-loss and sack production, has the bodies to control the line of scrimmage and create negative plays.
2. Offensive execution and ball security
Alabama runs a top-25 scoring offense led by Ty Simpson, whose decision-making and consistency under pressure will be crucial against Auburn’s aggressive pass rush.
Protecting the football is essential, as turnovers could seriously swing momentum. Simpson had 1 pick in his first 9 games, but has 3 in his last 2 outings.
Alabama’s ability to finish drives in the red zone and avoid penalties in a tough road environment will be critical to converting scoring opportunities into points.
3. Getting a fast start
Auburn needs to leverage whatever ability it has to generate explosive plays both on the ground and through the air to keep pace.
They have shown the potential to disrupt stronger opponents with a variety of defensive looks and the occasional offensive burst.
Avoiding a slow start and penalties early in the game is vital for Auburn to sustain drives and control the clock, especially facing a favored Alabama squad that tends to impose its will as the game progresses.
Who is favored?
Bettors are taking the Crimson Tide in this critical moment, but in a close game.
Alabama is a 5.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -220 and for Auburn at +184 to win outright.
Alabama vs. Auburn prediction: Who wins?
Auburn’s various quarterbacks don’t present enough of a threat to credibly challenge Alabama’s defense, but they are a threat to run the football and shorten the game in an effort to keep Simpson and the Tide receivers off the field.
Alabama’s unproductive run game may have trouble finding rushing lanes against an Auburn run defense that is top-ten nationally in surrendering under 3 yards per carry.
But the Tide’s downfield game still has the firepower to break things open a little in the second half, a talent Auburn’s aerial attack cannot quite match.
College Football HQ picks...
- Alabama wins 30-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
How to watch the 2025 Iron Bowl
When: Sat., Nov. 29
Where: Auburn
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
