We asked Grok to predict the Alabama-Georgia game winner: What did it say?
Alabama and Georgia square off in college football’s impactful Week 5 action in an SEC rivalry classic that could have a direct influence on what the national championship picture eventually looks like in the months to come.
This being a thoroughly modern time, we turned to a thoroughly modern method to get a line on who is favored to win this critical college football game.
On a whim, we asked Grok who, between Alabama and Georgia, will win Saturday’s matchup.
“Georgia edges out Alabama in a gritty, defensive battle, capitalizing on home-field dominance and forcing a late Tide turnover to seal it,” Grok said in its summary.
Grok added: “While Alabama’s offense hums, their road inconsistencies, coupled with Georgia’s opportunistic D, prove decisive in Athens. The under hits in a physical SEC slugfest. Between the hedges, it's Dawgs by a field goal.”
As for a projected score? This one could come down to a last second play, as Grok predicts that Georgia will defeat Alabama by a 28-25 margin.
This series hasn’t gone Georgia’s way over the last several years, as Alabama owns a dominant 9-1 edge over the Bulldogs over their last 10 meetings.
The one exception for Georgia was pretty important: when Kirby Smart’s team edged out the Crimson Tide to win the 2022 national championship game, the first of two straight titles.
But the Crimson Tide’s recent dominance against the Bulldogs was mostly the work of former head coach Nick Saban, not his successor.
In his second year at the helm, Kalen DeBoer finds himself under tremendous criticism after starting the 2025 season with a two-touchdown loss at Florida State that raised serious questions around his management of the program.
Now his team enters another massive road test, this time to start SEC play, and what happens on the field will go a long way in setting the temperature around DeBoer’s tenure going forward.
