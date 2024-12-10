Alabama vs. Michigan: ReliaQuest Bowl odds, prediction
Alabama and Michigan square off in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game on New Year’s Eve. Let’s look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the matchup.
Alabama was the first team left out of the College Football Playoff, in favor of ACC runner-up SMU, a decision that doesn’t sit well with Crimson Tide fans.
Defending national champion Michigan beat Bama in the Rose Bowl semifinal a year ago en route to winning it all, but come in at 7-5 this year and looking to end on a high note.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Crimson Tide and Wolverines meet in the postseason?
Let’s take a look at the latest prediction for Alabama vs. Michigan in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game, according to the oddsmakers.
-
Alabama vs. Michigan: ReliaQuest Bowl odds, picks
The bookies favor the SEC team by a wide margin over its Big Ten opposition.
Alabama is an 11.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the total at 43.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -480 and for Michigan at +360 to win outright.
Alabama: -11.5 (-110)
Michigan: +11.5 (-110)
Over 43.5 points: -110
Under 43.5 points: -110
-
Alabama vs. Michigan trends
Alabama is 7-5 against the spread (58.3%) overall this season ...
Michigan is 5-7 (41.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Alabama is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games ...
Alabama is 17-3 straight-up in its last 20 games as the favorite ...
Michigan is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against an SEC opponent ...
Bama is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against Big Ten teams ...
The total went over in 6 of Michigan’s last 9 games ...
The total went under in 5 of Alabama’s last 6 games ...
The total went over in 15 of Michigan’s last 20 games as the underdog ...
-
Spread consensus pick, score prediction
The vast majority of bettors are taking the Crimson Tide over the Wolverines, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Alabama is getting 86 percent of bets to win the game and cover the big point spread.
The other 14 percent of wagers project Michigan will either win the game outright in an upset or keep the game under 12 points in a loss.
The game’s implied total suggests a comfortable victory for the Crimson Tide.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Michigan by a projected score of 28 to 16.
-
Our early pick: Alabama -11.5 ... Michigan has some bodies up front defensively who can contest the Tide’s blockers on the line, but Alabama has too many skill threats who can get behind the Wolverines’ secondary.
-
College Football Playoff bracket
No. 12 Clemson at
No. 5 Texas
Winner plays No. 4 Arizona State
-
No. 11 SMU at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Boise State
-
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Georgia
-
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
-
College Football Playoff rankings
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Boise State
- SMU
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Army
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Memphis
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
-