Michigan coach Biff Poggi names the greatest college football coach ever
Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Biff Poggi stepped into the national spotlight on Saturday, filling in as Michigan’s interim head coach while Sherrone Moore serves a one-game suspension.
During an ESPN College GameDay interview, the longtime high school and college coach turned the conversation playful and pointed. Asked about the sport’s standard bearer, Poggi nodded to his days working with the Alabama Crimson Tide and made it clear where he stands on the sport’s coaching hierarchy.
Poggi told a story about his friendship with Nick Saban, couching it in humor that still sounded like admiration.
“I know everyone genuflects to the greatest college football coach ever, but not me,” Poggi said. “And I will tell you that we’ve been friends a long time. And I don’t know, he called me five or six years ago and he goes, ‘Hey, guess what? I’ve been chosen for a Ferrari dealership.’ I said, ‘Oh man, congratulations. Let me be the first guy to buy a car from you.’”
Biff Poggi’s Ferrari Story With Nick Saban
The anecdote centered on Saban’s role with a Nashville Ferrari dealership and Poggi’s intent to buy a Ferrari 812 Superfast. The purchase never happened, which set up the punchline. “I will have a beard down to my knees before I see that 812,” Poggi said, delivering the setup that had the GameDay panel laughing.
“Oh, here was the problem,” Saban said. “When we got right down to the transaction — you had alligator arms. You could not reach in your pocket.” Poggi fired back, telling Saban to ask his Rolls-Royce dealer about those “alligator arms.”
The back-and-forth moved from cars to coaching and Poggi’s time building St. Frances Academy in Baltimore into a national force. Saban quipped that Poggi looked more like an owner than a coach.
Poggi’s response, “Yeah, and I learned it all from you,” kept the segment light while signaling the mutual respect that underpins the banter.
Poggi’s Path Back To Michigan And What It Signals
Beyond the laughs, the exchange underscored Poggi’s standing and Saban’s unmatched record. Saban owns seven national titles and a 292–71–1 career mark as a college head coach, a résumé Poggi clearly reveres even as he jokes about it.
Poggi’s own resume spans powerhouse high school stops at Gilman School and St. Frances Academy, analyst and associate head coach roles at Michigan, and a two-year stint as Charlotte’s head coach before rejoining Jim Harbaugh’s old staff under Moore in 2025. His reputation as a program builder and fundraiser followed him, as did players like Michigan running back Blake Corum, who emerged from St. Frances.
That context matters because Poggi is not just minding the store. He is an influential voice with deep ties to the program’s modern rise, and his on-air ease shows a coach comfortable in a moment Michigan hopes to extend into the Big Ten slate.
The Wolverines will face Nebraska on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.