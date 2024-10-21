Alabama vs. Missouri football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football is back this weekend as No. 15 Alabama returns home against No. 21 Missouri in a battle of conference teams looking to better position themselves in the playoff race. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Alabama fell to 2-2 in SEC play after a seven-point loss at Tennessee last weekend which, combined with a historic loss to Vanderbilt, raises some concerns about the team’s playoff chances in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach.
Missouri nearly dropped a second SEC game last weekend, but came back to take down Auburn at home and move to 2-1 in conference and playing the nation’s 10th ranked scoring defense, allowing just 15 points per game.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC matchup?
Let’s see what the oddsmakers are predicting for Alabama vs. Missouri in this Week 9 college football game.
Alabama vs. Missouri picks, odds
As expected, the Crimson Tide are a comfortable favorite against the Tigers this week.
Alabama is a 13.5 point favorite against Missouri, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 56.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Alabama at -500 and for Missouri at +380 to win outright.
Alabama: -13.5 (-115)
Missouri: +13.5 (-105)
Over 56.5 points: -110
Under 56.5 points: -110
Alabama vs. Missouri trends
Alabama is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) overall this season ...
Missouri is 4-3 (57.1%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total went over in 4 of Alabama’s last 5 games ...
Missouri went 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
Alabama is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games in October ...
Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games in October ...
The total went over in 5 of Alabama’s last 7 games ...
The total went under in 6 of Missouri’s last 8 games ...
Alabama is 2-3 against the spread as a 13.5 point or greater favorite in ‘24 ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Tigers to make this a game against the Crimson Tide, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Missouri is getting 58 percent of bets to either win the game in an upset, or keep the score under 2 touchdowns in a loss.
The other 42 percent of wagers project Alabama will win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Alabama will defeat Missouri by a projected score of 35 to 22.
Our early pick: Missouri +13.5 ... Brady Cook has the arm and the receivers to test the Crimson Tide in the deeper field and keep this under 2 scores, but Alabama wins.
How to watch Missouri vs. Alabama
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams