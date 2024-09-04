Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State picks, prediction: 2024 college football odds, lines

College Football HQ

James Parks

What the experts predict as the Arkansas Razorbacks meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in college football's Week 2 action.
The early-season portion of the 2024 college football season brings us a notable SEC vs. Big 12 matchup as the Arkansas Razorbacks meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

  • Arkansas pounded Pine Bluff 70-0 in the opener as Taylen Green and Jaquinden Jackson led a 687-yard offensive effort
  • Okie State handled South Dakota State in its debut as Ollie Gordon ran for 3 touchdowns on the first step towards a hopeful Big 12 title and CFP bid

What do the experts make of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State picks, prediction

Oklahoma State odds

Oklahoma State comes out the slight favorite on the index, which predicts the Cowboys will win the game in 56 percent of the 20,000 simulations it uses to pick winners.

Arkansas odds

That leaves the Razorbacks as the projected winner in the remaining 44 percent of sims, or in 8,800 of the computer's total predictions.

Point spread

Oklahoma State is a 7.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 62.5 points for the game.

Oklahoma State predictions

The index projects the Cowboys will win 7.9 games this season and sits in seventh-place among Big 12 teams with a 12.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Arkansas predictions

The models suggest the Razorbacks will win 6 games this season, projected to be 8.4 points better than opponents on average, and have a 4.8 percent chance to win the SEC championship.

Score projection?

The computers project that Oklahoma State will be just 0.2 points better than Arkansas on the same field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (57)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Kansas State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.







