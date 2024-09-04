Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State picks, prediction: 2024 college football odds, lines
The early-season portion of the 2024 college football season brings us a notable SEC vs. Big 12 matchup as the Arkansas Razorbacks meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
- Arkansas pounded Pine Bluff 70-0 in the opener as Taylen Green and Jaquinden Jackson led a 687-yard offensive effort
- Okie State handled South Dakota State in its debut as Ollie Gordon ran for 3 touchdowns on the first step towards a hopeful Big 12 title and CFP bid
What do the experts make of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State picks, prediction
Oklahoma State odds
Oklahoma State comes out the slight favorite on the index, which predicts the Cowboys will win the game in 56 percent of the 20,000 simulations it uses to pick winners.
Arkansas odds
That leaves the Razorbacks as the projected winner in the remaining 44 percent of sims, or in 8,800 of the computer's total predictions.
Point spread
Oklahoma State is a 7.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 62.5 points for the game.
Oklahoma State predictions
The index projects the Cowboys will win 7.9 games this season and sits in seventh-place among Big 12 teams with a 12.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Arkansas predictions
The models suggest the Razorbacks will win 6 games this season, projected to be 8.4 points better than opponents on average, and have a 4.8 percent chance to win the SEC championship.
Score projection?
The computers project that Oklahoma State will be just 0.2 points better than Arkansas on the same field in both teams' current composition, not enough to cover this line.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
