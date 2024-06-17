Big Ten football odds, lines for 2024's biggest games
Now a conference that spans from coast to coast after a historic round of realignment, the Big Ten is starting to emerge as one of the two budding super-leagues in college football. Now up to 18 schools after the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington, the B1G football schedule is flush with marquee games that will have an influence on the shape of the expanded College Football Playoff.
Heading into the summer preseason and with fall camp just weeks away, let's take an updated look at how the wise guys at the sports books find the Big Ten's most important games in 2024.
Big Ten Football Early Odds, Lines for 2024's Biggest Games
Colorado at Nebraska (-5). Early love for the Cornhuskers, who debut quarterback Dylan Raiola this season against a susceptible Buffaloes secondary, but Colorado returns Shedeur Sanders under center alongside dynamic skill threats on the perimeter.
Iowa State at Iowa (-2). Tim Lester's new-look Iowa offense wants to spread things out more while the Hawkeyes' characteristically-tough defense lines up against a Cyclone attack led by quarterback Rocco Becht.
Texas (-5) at Michigan. College football's defending champs look a lot different on the field and on the sideline, while the SEC-bound Longhorns return their quarterback and debut a trove of blue-chip transfer receivers to test the Wolverines' talented defense.
Alabama (-8) at Wisconsin. A marquee non-conference game finds the Badgers looking to open their offense a bit more with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke under center, while Kalen DeBoer replaces Nick Saban armed with a roster that owns key speed advantages at the skill positions and defensively.
USC at Michigan (-9). The Trojans' first season in the Big Ten comes with a tough road game at the Big House, and an important test to judge how well the team's new defense has improved.
Ohio State (-1) at Oregon. One of the games of the year, the Buckeyes have a shot at revenge for a loss to the Ducks three years ago. Both teams are loaded with returning skill and major transfers on both sides of the ball.
Penn State (-5) at USC. Home-field isn't enough for the Trojans in this one against a Nittany Lion attack that returns its two skilled tailbacks and one of college football's best overall defenses.
Oregon (-4) at Michigan. Dillon Gabriel is dealing to one of the nation's best wide receiver corps in this marquee road game, another potential statement game, either for the Ducks to assert dominance in the Big Ten, or for Sherrone Moore to prove himself to the Michigan faithful.
Ohio State (-5) at Penn State. One of the biggest games in the Big Ten, another important road test for the Buckeyes, and a chance for James Franklin to get one up on a conference rival late in the season.
Michigan at Ohio State (-10). This line keeps inching more in the Buckeyes' favor, as Ryan Day looks to snap an ugly three-game losing skid to That Team Up North and put the scarlet and gray definitely in the national championship picture against a rival in transition, with home-field advantage to boot.
