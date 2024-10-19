College football picks against the spread for Week 8 games
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Michigan Wolverines
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Army West Point Black Knights
- Auburn Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Louisville Cardinals
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Indiana Hoosiers
As we look ahead to an active Week 8 college football schedule across the country full of impactful games, let’s lock in our final picks against the spread for the most important games on Saturday.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 6-4 in our picks against the spread last weekend, bringing our 2024 season record to 27-34 overall.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games on the Week 8 schedule on Saturday.
College football picks against the spread for Week 8 games
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska at Indiana
ATS pick: Nebraska +6.5 | While the Hoosiers’ offense has been putting up serious points, ranking 6th nationally in yards per play, they haven’t been tested by a defense of Nebraska’s caliber, especially in the front seven, but the Cornhuskers’ sketchy offense prevents us from picking the upset outright.
... Indiana by 3
-
Miami at Louisville
ATS pick: Louisville +4.5 | Miami has been tested in recent outings, and Louisville is playing some of the ACC’s best defense up front right now and will credibly test Cam Ward’s ability to get whatever he wants, while the Cardinals have the skill threats to get on the board with ease.
... Miami by 3
-
Auburn at Missouri
ATS pick: Missouri -3.5 | Mizzou isn’t great at generating takeaways, a key fact that could aid Auburn’s offense and keep this close, but Hugh Freeze’s team averages all of 16 points in SEC games so far this season. Missouri can do better than that.
... Missouri by 7
-
East Carolina at Army
ATS pick: Army -16.5 | While the Pirates have won the last 8 overall in this series, they just surrendered over 300 yards rushing against Charlotte, which is 107th nationally in that category, and goes against an Army behemoth that is No. 1 in FBS in rushing output.
... Army by 20
-
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
ATS pick: Notre Dame -9.5 | Haynes King likely won’t play, depriving Tech its starting quarterback and a principal rushing threat, and taking a huge burden off the Irish defense as it looks to contain the ACC’s most productive ground game.
... Notre Dame by 11
-
Michigan at Illinois
ATS pick: Illinois +3.5 | Michigan is still a favorite despite the almost complete absence of a passing game. Such is the reputation of its rushing offense and defensive front seven, and while the Wolverines will rattle Luke Altmyer a little behind a shaky line, the Illinois receivers could be the difference in this marquee home game.
... Illinois by 3
-
LSU at Arkansas
ATS pick: LSU -2.5 | Garrett Nussmeier commands one of the nation’s most productive passing attacks and he’s working behind one of the best offensive lines, too. That could be enough to make up for a defense that will let the Razorbacks get some momentum on the ground and could sneak a few passes behind its secondary.
... LSU by 4
-
Alabama at Tennessee
ATS pick: Tennessee +3.5 | There’s growing concern around the Vols’ ability to move the ball in the air consistently, although Alabama’s secondary could prove a little more generous, but it’s up to Tennessee’s strong front seven to stop, and its rushing attack to match, the Tide’s big-play skill threats.
... Alabama by 3
-
Georgia at Texas
ATS pick: Georgia +4.5 | A second loss in SEC play could put Georgia out of the playoff, an inconceivable thought given its recent dominance, but there are relative declines along this pass rush and in the secondary that play into the Longhorns’ offensive strengths, even if Carson Beck and the Bulldog receivers have the potential to keep this close.
... Texas by 3
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams