College football Week 8 picks today: Texas-Georgia, Alabama-Tennessee on tap
College Football HQ makes our final straight-up picks and predictions for the most impactful games on the Week 8 college football schedule as things kick off around the country today.
And what a week it could turn out to be, loaded with implications not only for respective conference championship races, but for the new College Football Playoff and the national title, as well.
Especially in the SEC, with a pair of bombshell matchups kicking off: Georgia hits the road against Texas in its second of three critical road tests, and already down one on that score, while Alabama visits Rocky Top against a Tennessee team playing some hard-nosed defense.
Defending national champion Michigan is on the road again, looking to avoid a third loss on the season and hoping the third QB will be the charm as Jack Tuttle steps under center to revive a passing offense that has been missing in action since Day 1.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 8 schedule as conference action heats up from coast to coast.
College football Week 8 picks for today
Nebraska at Indiana
SI picks: Indiana | While the Cornhuskers will present a far more formidable defensive threat than any team Indiana has faced this season, we still prefer the Hoosiers skill targets to create enough space to hold serve at home, especially with how uneven the Nebraska offense has looked recently.
Miami at Louisville
SI picks: Miami | Until proven otherwise, we like Cam Ward and the Hurricanes offense to get out of any jam their defense may get them into, but some recent close results make this trap game material, especially against a Louisville front that can get after the quarterback and an offense with skill threats who can score with home field advantage.
Auburn at Missouri
SI picks: Missouri | Auburn has enough defense to test how effective Missouri is at moving the ball over the middle, but it's also scoring just 16 points in SEC play this season, a number that Mizzou should be able to surpass at home despite recent struggles.
Kentucky at Florida
SI picks: Florida | It's all on DJ Lagway now after Graham Mertz was lost for the season with an ACL injury and he'll face an aggressive Wildcat front seven that is solid against the run and will force him to win the game with his arm, but the Gators defense has been playing better lately.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
SI picks: Notre Dame | The likely absence of Haynes King not only deprives Tech of its starting quarterback, but also a principal rushing threat, and although the Irish may struggle to contain the Wreck on the ground anyway, they should find enough against that secondary to pull away.
Michigan at Illinois
SI picks: Illinois | Michigan has been finding ways to win despite not really having a passing offense, a fate unlikely to change too dramatically as it moves to Jack Tuttle, its third quarterback this season, and while it can rattle Illinois up front and run the ball with power, Luke Altmyer might have enough receiver talent to make a difference.
LSU at Arkansas
SI picks: LSU | Don't overlook Arkansas being able to run the ball and shake up LSU's vulnerable secondary from time to time -- this team did beat Tennessee at home two weeks ago -- but Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers' vertical game really just might be that much better.
Alabama at Tennessee
SI picks: Alabama | This game might end up having the most impact on the eventual playoff picture out of any Week 8 matchup, and genuinely looks like a toss-up.
Both secondary units are susceptible, and while the Vols play tough defense up front and can run the ball, the Tide might have the X-factor in Jalen Milroe, who has the wheels to skirt out of that pressure and the targets to get behind UT's younger corners.
Georgia at Texas
SI picks: Texas | It sounds strange to say, but Georgia's playoff hopes are in peril in mid-October. Already with a loss at Alabama, it can ill afford a second SEC defeat on the road, but there are legitimate questions around declines on this defense, both rushing the pass and in the secondary that play into the Longhorns' team strengths as Quinn Ewers looks to connect with some blue-chip receivers.
Place your bets ... Week 8 college football picks against the spread
