Big Ten Football Predictions for Week 1: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Who Gets Exposed
Eventually, people will stop talking about how many fans attended, or didn’t attend, the USC opener last weekend and why, as Big Ten football finally gets underway for real with the full slate of Week 1 matchups kicking off around the country.
After watching the SEC dominate college football for most of this century, the Big Ten has won three straight national championships, and the conference is in a good position to make in four in a row, with Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana all contenders again in 2026.
What’s on for the Big Ten in Week 1
North Texas at 6 Indiana
Ohio at Nebraska
Ball State at 1 Ohio State
Boise State at 2 Oregon
Marshall at 18 Penn State
Northern Illinois at 22 Iowa
Western Michigan at 16 Michigan
Hampton at Maryland
South Dakota State at Northwestern
UCLA at Cal
Washington State at 17 Washington
Wisconsin vs. 4 Notre Dame
Ducks Open Against Pac-12’s New Hopeful
Boise State looks like one of the Group of Six’s better candidates to make the College Football Playoff, and how it looks in its opener on the road against the class of the Big Ten will go a long way in convincing the selectors one way or another.
That way could prove quite negative, given the Broncos are more than three touchdown underdogs against a Ducks roster that includes returning quarterback Dante Moore, a group of potentially elite rushers, a solid offensive line, arguably the best receivers in the country, and another experienced, fast-moving defense.
The Pick: Oregon 38, Boise State 13
West Coast Battle of New Beginnings
UCLA and California are embarking on very new eras – Bob Chesney and Tosh Lupoi take over, respectively as head coach – making this a true measuring-stick game, with evenly-matched teams and a line that sits about even at 1.5 to 2 points for the Bruins.
Nico Iamaleava returns for the Bruins under center, while Cal leans on defensive continuity from Lupoi’s background at Oregon, but boasts a quarterback of promise itself with Jaron-Kewae Sagapolutele coming off a very strong debut a year ago.
The Pick: UCLA 27, Cal 24
Badgers Face An Elite Playoff Contender
Notre Dame is a nearly three touchdown favorite against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and comes in with very credible College Football Playoff ambitions, a promising young quarterback, and one of the nation’s top returning defenses, a definitive talent edge that can outgun what the Badgers have all over the field.
The Pick: Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 13
A Very Early Apple Cup
Washington is about a two-dozen point favorite against rival Washington State, with the Huskies boasting key pieces on offense, especially with dual threat quarterback Demond Williams returning, and a significant talent gap at home.
The Pick: Washington 35, Washington State 14
Big Ten’s Best Bet in Week 1
Oregon (-24.5) vs. Boise State. The Ducks’ combination of home field energy, returning star power, and defensive strength strongly aligns with second-half pull-away and a multi-touchdown victory to open the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.