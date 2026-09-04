Big Ten Football Predictions for Week 1: Who Wins, Who Loses, and Who Gets Exposed

Eventually, people will stop talking about how many fans attended, or didn’t attend, the USC opener last weekend and why, as Big Ten football finally gets underway for real with the full slate of Week 1 matchups kicking off around the country.

After watching the SEC dominate college football for most of this century, the Big Ten has won three straight national championships, and the conference is in a good position to make in four in a row, with Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana all contenders again in 2026.

What’s on for the Big Ten in Week 1

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North Texas at 6 Indiana

Ohio at Nebraska

Ball State at 1 Ohio State

Boise State at 2 Oregon

Marshall at 18 Penn State

Northern Illinois at 22 Iowa

Western Michigan at 16 Michigan

Hampton at Maryland

South Dakota State at Northwestern

UCLA at Cal

Washington State at 17 Washington

Wisconsin vs. 4 Notre Dame

Ducks Open Against Pac-12’s New Hopeful

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Boise State looks like one of the Group of Six’s better candidates to make the College Football Playoff, and how it looks in its opener on the road against the class of the Big Ten will go a long way in convincing the selectors one way or another.

That way could prove quite negative, given the Broncos are more than three touchdown underdogs against a Ducks roster that includes returning quarterback Dante Moore, a group of potentially elite rushers, a solid offensive line, arguably the best receivers in the country, and another experienced, fast-moving defense.

The Pick: Oregon 38, Boise State 13

West Coast Battle of New Beginnings

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UCLA and California are embarking on very new eras – Bob Chesney and Tosh Lupoi take over, respectively as head coach – making this a true measuring-stick game, with evenly-matched teams and a line that sits about even at 1.5 to 2 points for the Bruins.

Nico Iamaleava returns for the Bruins under center, while Cal leans on defensive continuity from Lupoi’s background at Oregon, but boasts a quarterback of promise itself with Jaron-Kewae Sagapolutele coming off a very strong debut a year ago.

The Pick: UCLA 27, Cal 24

Badgers Face An Elite Playoff Contender

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Notre Dame is a nearly three touchdown favorite against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and comes in with very credible College Football Playoff ambitions, a promising young quarterback, and one of the nation’s top returning defenses, a definitive talent edge that can outgun what the Badgers have all over the field.

The Pick: Notre Dame 34, Wisconsin 13

A Very Early Apple Cup

Washington is about a two-dozen point favorite against rival Washington State, with the Huskies boasting key pieces on offense, especially with dual threat quarterback Demond Williams returning, and a significant talent gap at home.

The Pick: Washington 35, Washington State 14

Big Ten’s Best Bet in Week 1

Oregon (-24.5) vs. Boise State. The Ducks’ combination of home field energy, returning star power, and defensive strength strongly aligns with second-half pull-away and a multi-touchdown victory to open the season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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