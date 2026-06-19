Todd McShay Identifies Potential Destination for Brendan Sorsby After College Football Exit

The latest act in the Brendan Sorsby drama finds the quarterback out of college football entirely and throwing his name into the NFL supplemental draft this summer.

Initially having transferred to Texas Tech, then banned for gambling, then reinstated controversially by a judge, then electing to simply leave school and avoid the trouble, Sorsby figures to attract some attention from NFL teams in the very near future.

Coming into existence only in 1977, the supplemental draft doesn’t get anywhere near the attention from fans that the usual draft does, nor even from franchises, which have taken just 46 players total in this secondary event since its founding.

But it’s into that event that Sorsby is placing his hopes of landing with an NFL team.

What franchise could end up taking a chance on the quarterback? According to veteran NFL analyst and draft watcher Todd McShay, one historic team sticks out.

Where could Sorsby land?

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Pittsburgh, that’s the one,” McShay said on his podcast.

Not since Ben Roethlisberger in his early days have the Steelers had that kind of difference maker and game winner at the quarterback position, and with Aaron Rodgers suiting up one last time in the black and gold, a long term answer is sorely needed.

“Pittsburgh has tried so long to find their guy at quarterback,” McShay added, noting that having a four-time NFL MVP showing their young guy the ropes is a pretty solid foundation to build Sorsby out from.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Steelers. I’m just throwing it out there,” he said.

A solid prospect

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Granted, there will be NFL teams who look skeptically on Sorsby because of the gambling issue.

The quarterback went as far as to call himself an addict, and was stripped of eligibility by the NCAA after admitting to wagering some $90,000 on thousands of bets over a four year period, including notably on the Indiana team he was a member of.

While that could prove a turn off for some, Sorsby does present a formidable skill set, especially in run pass options, boasting consistent arm strength and accuracy.

And he ranked among the top 15 nationally in deep field accuracy a year ago, statistically better than any passer who was even taken in this year’s primary draft.

Less experience a problem?

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

A lack of experience doesn’t necessarily spell trouble with franchises looking for a long term quarterback, according to McShay.

As long as he has the intangibles and can make good decisions, many teams will welcome the chance to have Sorsby in the room for a year to work on him instead of waiting to take him next spring and lose that development time.

“These kinds of guys, they don’t have to be ready in terms of making the reads and pocket passing precision, they don’t in this league,” McShay outlined.

“In fact, I’d much rather have a young man coming into the league who had this capability when you don’t have the answers at the line of scrimmage, that he can get himself out of it. And that’s what Sorsby does.”

How we got here

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati this offseason, but was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it was revealed that he wagered some $90,000 on thousands of bets on both professional and college sports over a four year period, including on Indiana when the quarterback was on its roster.

But when Sorsby sought an injunction against the NCAA for that decision, a judge in Lubbock, Tex., agreed, making the QB eligible to play football this season, preventing the NCAA from punishing him for breaking its rules on sports gambling, and causing a tidal wave of reaction.

Nebraska and Georgia instructed their coaches to not schedule Texas Tech in their sports, some Big 12 athletic directors discussed doing so themselves , and two state AGs got involved with various legal threats , culminating in Sorsby and his school mutually agreeing to part ways, ending one of the more unusual episodes of modern college football history.

(McShay)