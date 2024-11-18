BYU vs. Arizona State football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An important Big 12 matchup kicks off this weekend as BYU hits the road to square off against Arizona State. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
BYU is undefeated no more after dropping its first game of the season, at home against Kansas, but is still in control of its destiny when it comes to making the Big 12 title game.
Arizona State took a big step towards Arlington last week after taking out Kansas State, moving into third place in the conference and can take another giant leap this weekend.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Sun Devils and Cougars meet on Saturday?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for BYU vs. Arizona State in this Week 13 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
BYU vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Arizona State is a 3.5 point favorite against BYU, according to the updated lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Arizona State at -170 and for BYU at +140 to win outright.
Arizona State: -3.5 (-108)
BYU: +3.5 (-112)
Over 48.5 points: -108
Under 48.5 points: -112
BYU vs. Arizona State trends
BYU is 7-3 against the spread (70%) so far this season ...
Arizona State is 8-2 (80%) ATS in ‘24 ...
BYU is 4-0 (100%) against the spread as an underdog this season and 3-0 as a road underdog ...
Arizona State is 5-0 (100%) against the spread as a favorite this year and 4-0 as a home favorite ...
BYU is 4-1 against the spread on the road ...
Arizona State is 5-0 ATS at home ...
BYU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
Arizona State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games overall ...
The total went over in 5 of BYU’s last 6 road games ...
The total went over in 6 of Arizona State’s last 8 games at home ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Cougars to challenge the Sun Devils on the road, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
BYU is getting 57 percent of bets to pull off the upset here or to keep the margin to a field goal or less in another loss.
The other 43 percent of wagers project Arizona State will win the game and cover the narrow spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow win for the Sun Devils over the Cougars.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Arizona State will defeat BYU by a projected score of 26 to 23.
Our early pick: Arizona State +3.5 ... The Sun Devils have been rolling on offense recently and have home field advantage.
How to watch BYU vs. Arizona State
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Where: Tempe, Ariz.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
