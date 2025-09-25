David Pollack picks winner of TCU-Arizona St. Week 5 matchup
Friday night’s Big 12 matchup in Tempe is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of Week 5. The Arizona State Sun Devils will welcome the TCU Horned Frogs under the lights at Mountain America Stadium, with both teams entering as early conference title hopefuls. Arizona State is 3-1 after a dramatic last-second win over Baylor, while TCU is undefeated at 3-0 and coming off a decisive victory against SMU.
The game not only carries weight in the conference standings but also serves as a national showcase. As the only Friday night game, it will be broadcast on FOX, giving Arizona State a chance to extend its seven-game home win streak and prove it belongs among the Big 12’s elite. Adding to the intrigue, college football analyst David Pollack made his pick for the matchup this week on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, siding with the Sun Devils despite acknowledging their flaws.
Pollack’s choice came after a discussion about both teams’ strengths and weaknesses, with his central point focused on Arizona State needing to put together a more complete performance if it wants to keep pace in the conference race. While high-powered offenses are expected, the difference, in his view, will come down to whether the Sun Devils can finally string together a full game across all three phases.
David Pollack Predicts Arizona State Victory Over TCU
Pollack’s breakdown highlighted both optimism and hesitation about Arizona State’s current state. “I’m with you — this will be a high scoring game. I’ll take Arizona State,” Pollack said. “But I’ll say this: the Sun Devils are playing with fire too much. They need a full game — offense, defense, special teams.”
He noted that while quarterback Sam Leavitt has flashes of brilliance, Arizona State’s offense has not found the same rhythm it had a season ago. “I’ve been frustrated watching him,” Pollack explained. “We do this with [Clemson QB] Cade Klubnik too — we just assume the next step is coming. But this offense has struggled. The kicking game is better. They needed a big kick late to beat Baylor, and they got one. It’s been frustrating, if I’m Kenny Dillingham, I’ve probably been more frustrated than I was last year.”
Despite those issues, Pollack pointed to Arizona State’s resilience and ability to win close games as a reason for his confidence. With playmakers like Jordyn Tyson and running back Raleek Brown supporting Leavitt, the Sun Devils’ offense still has the potential to score in bunches.
He also credited Dillingham’s ability to keep the team competitive in tight spots, saying that he “finds a way to win.” For TCU, Pollack recognized quarterback Josh Hoover and wide receiver Eric McAlister as legitimate threats but leaned on Arizona State’s ability to make enough timely plays at home.
Offensive Firepower Sets Stage For Big 12 Clash
This game features two of the most productive offenses in the country, setting the stage for a shootout. TCU ranks 14th nationally in total offense with 516 yards per game, including over 340 through the air. Hoover has already thrown for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, with McAlister coming off a 254-yard, three-touchdown performance against SMU.
Arizona State’s offense has been less consistent but still dangerous. The Sun Devils are averaging nearly 220 rushing yards per game, led by Brown, while Tyson has already scored five touchdowns through the air. The challenge has been finishing drives, as Arizona State has settled for field goals too often inside the red zone. Still, their defense, which ranks in the top 30 nationally in rushing yards allowed, could be the key to slowing down the Horned Frogs’ balanced attack.
Both teams enter with Big 12 title aspirations, but a loss in late September would complicate the path for either program to achieve its goals. For Arizona State, the margin of error is particularly slim, given that they have already dropped a road game at Mississippi State. With the national spotlight on them Friday night, the Sun Devils have a chance to validate Pollack’s confidence and reinforce their standing as a contender in the conference race.
Arizona State will host TCU at Mountain America Stadium on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.