Heisman Trophy index: contenders list narrowing down to close October

ARE YOU KIDDING ME BEAR BACHMEIER?!?!!? OFF YOUR BACK FOOT VS THE BLITZ?!?! 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳



ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? ICE IN HIS VEINS!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bV6fpXMkiC