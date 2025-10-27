Heisman Trophy index: contenders list narrowing down to close October
As November approaches, the Heisman Trophy contender list continues to narrow down.
From Fernando Mendoza to Ty Simpson, the leading-candidates showed up once again in Week 9. And as we get down the stretch, there's no telling how much tighter this race will be if they all continue to perform.
Honorable mentions
Bear Bachmeier (BYU, QB)
Bachmeier may be the most underrated player on this list. Especially with the West Coast bias and playing at a non-traditional power like No. 10 BYU.
But make no mistake, he's legit. He put on another show for the Cougars in their 41-27 win over Iowa State. He accounted for 356 total yards (307 passing, 49 rushing) and three scores (two passing, one rushing) in the game.
He’ll face his toughest challenge yet this week, as BYU visits No. 13 Texas Tech.
Cashius Howell (Texas A&M, EDGE)
Howell may be the engine in the machine that is No. 3 Texas A&M. He was able to lead the Aggies to their second win over a ranked team on the season after downing LSU.
It was another stellar showing from the senior edge rusher, as he notched two sacks. Howell has had three games this season with two or more sacks, has recorded a sack in the last four games and is second in the country in total sacks at 10.
Of course, the play of Marcel Reed is what everyone is clamoring to about A&M. But it may be Howell who is the team's best player.
Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB)
Chambliss has been such a pleasure to watch in his first season with No. 7 Ole Miss. He was able to keep the trend going in the Rebels' win against No. 18 Oklahoma.
The Ferris State transfer passed for 315 yards and a touchdown, and tacked on another 53 yards on the ground. It's the fourth time on the season he's passed for 300 yards or rushed for over 50 yards, respectively.
Chambliss' chances may be hurt by the fact that he only became Ole Miss' starter three games into the season. But if he can replicate this play, he'll make this Heisman that much more interesting.
5) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)
Although it's hard to discredit the season Moore has had, he's experienced ups and downs in recent weeks. This past weekend brought a season-low 86 passing yards, and he was sacked twice in No. 6 Oregon's tight win over Wisconsin.
But the biggest news on Moore is that he left the game after being hit in the nose. That kept him out of the game for most of the second half as the Ducks reached 7-1.
Moore can still make a play at winning college football's top honor. But he has an uphill climb after a tough midseason stretch.
4) Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)
Although he was idle this week on the bye, Sayin moves up the list because his numbers are still highly impressive thus far.
Through seven games, his 19 touchdown passes are tied for eighth-most in college football. He also has a 189.7 passer rating and 80.0 percent completion rate, which are both tops in the country among qualified passers.
Sayin and No. 1 Ohio State's slate is fairly favorable leading up to their matchup with No. 21 Michigan on November 29. So, he has the opportunity to rack up even more numbers down the stretch.
3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
Simpson's status remains steady after a fairly steady showing in No. 4 Alabama's win over South Carolina. He has put together a stellar 2025 campaign, now with 20 TD passes against one interception.
It was not his best outing by any stretch, though. Simpson's 55.8 percent completion rate was his second-lowest of the season. Despite that, he still finished with 253 passing yards and two scores.
Simpson is still very much in the mix to win the Heisman. And he will have the chance to claim it if he's able to lift the Tide to an SEC championship.
2) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
King continues to perform royally for No. 8 Georgia Tech. He was able to push the Yellow Jackets to a decisive win over Syracuse with another gem of dual-threat playmaking.
The sixth-year senior QB recorded his first 300-passing yard game against the Orange and added another 91 yards on the ground. In total, King had five TDs, three through the air and two on the ground.
On the season, King has 19 total TDs (seven passing, 12 rushing), has an 84.8 QBR and is both GT's leading passer and rusher. He can continue to boost his stock here in ACC play before closing with No. 6 Georgia in ""Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."
1) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
The Mendoza Heisman train is still on track, The junior QB made light work of UCLA, as he finished with four scores (three passing) and helped No. 2 Indiana get to 8-0.
Although Mendoza had a modest 168 passing yards, he was able to scamper for a season-high 45 yards on the ground and notched his third rushing TD of the year.
Mendoza's reign may continue with a light schedule left in Big Ten play. Setting up a battle with the Buckeyes and potentially the country's top two teams.