Heisman Trophy index: contenders list narrowing down to close October

Clear favorites standing out as we approach the final month of the regular season

Khari Demos

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King (10).
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King (10). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As November approaches, the Heisman Trophy contender list continues to narrow down.

From Fernando Mendoza to Ty Simpson, the leading-candidates showed up once again in Week 9. And as we get down the stretch, there's no telling how much tighter this race will be if they all continue to perform.

Honorable mentions

Bear Bachmeier (BYU, QB)

Bear Bachmeier
BYU Cougars' quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Bachmeier may be the most underrated player on this list. Especially with the West Coast bias and playing at a non-traditional power like No. 10 BYU.

But make no mistake, he's legit. He put on another show for the Cougars in their 41-27 win over Iowa State. He accounted for 356 total yards (307 passing, 49 rushing) and three scores (two passing, one rushing) in the game.

He’ll face his toughest challenge yet this week, as BYU visits No. 13 Texas Tech.

Cashius Howell (Texas A&M, EDGE)

Cashius Howell
Texas A&M Aggies' defensive end Cashius Howell. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell may be the engine in the machine that is No. 3 Texas A&M. He was able to lead the Aggies to their second win over a ranked team on the season after downing LSU.

It was another stellar showing from the senior edge rusher, as he notched two sacks. Howell has had three games this season with two or more sacks, has recorded a sack in the last four games and is second in the country in total sacks at 10.

Of course, the play of Marcel Reed is what everyone is clamoring to about A&M. But it may be Howell who is the team's best player.

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, QB)

Trinidad Chambliss
Ole Miss Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6). / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chambliss has been such a pleasure to watch in his first season with No. 7 Ole Miss. He was able to keep the trend going in the Rebels' win against No. 18 Oklahoma.

The Ferris State transfer passed for 315 yards and a touchdown, and tacked on another 53 yards on the ground. It's the fourth time on the season he's passed for 300 yards or rushed for over 50 yards, respectively.

Chambliss' chances may be hurt by the fact that he only became Ole Miss' starter three games into the season. But if he can replicate this play, he'll make this Heisman that much more interesting.

5) Dante Moore (Oregon, QB)

Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore (left). / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although it's hard to discredit the season Moore has had, he's experienced ups and downs in recent weeks. This past weekend brought a season-low 86 passing yards, and he was sacked twice in No. 6 Oregon's tight win over Wisconsin.

But the biggest news on Moore is that he left the game after being hit in the nose. That kept him out of the game for most of the second half as the Ducks reached 7-1.

Moore can still make a play at winning college football's top honor. But he has an uphill climb after a tough midseason stretch.

4) Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)

Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback Julian Sayin (10). / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although he was idle this week on the bye, Sayin moves up the list because his numbers are still highly impressive thus far.

Through seven games, his 19 touchdown passes are tied for eighth-most in college football. He also has a 189.7 passer rating and 80.0 percent completion rate, which are both tops in the country among qualified passers.

Sayin and No. 1 Ohio State's slate is fairly favorable leading up to their matchup with No. 21 Michigan on November 29. So, he has the opportunity to rack up even more numbers down the stretch.

3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)

Ty Simpson
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15). / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Simpson's status remains steady after a fairly steady showing in No. 4 Alabama's win over South Carolina. He has put together a stellar 2025 campaign, now with 20 TD passes against one interception.

It was not his best outing by any stretch, though. Simpson's 55.8 percent completion rate was his second-lowest of the season. Despite that, he still finished with 253 passing yards and two scores.

Simpson is still very much in the mix to win the Heisman. And he will have the chance to claim it if he's able to lift the Tide to an SEC championship.

2) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)

Haynes King and Denis Jaquez Jr.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' quarterback Haynes King (10) and Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Denis Jaquez Jr. (11). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

King continues to perform royally for No. 8 Georgia Tech. He was able to push the Yellow Jackets to a decisive win over Syracuse with another gem of dual-threat playmaking.

The sixth-year senior QB recorded his first 300-passing yard game against the Orange and added another 91 yards on the ground. In total, King had five TDs, three through the air and two on the ground.

On the season, King has 19 total TDs (seven passing, 12 rushing), has an 84.8 QBR and is both GT's leading passer and rusher. He can continue to boost his stock here in ACC play before closing with No. 6 Georgia in ""Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."

1) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)

Fernando Mendoza and Isaiah Chisom
Indiana Hoosiers' quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32). / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Mendoza Heisman train is still on track, The junior QB made light work of UCLA, as he finished with four scores (three passing) and helped No. 2 Indiana get to 8-0.

Although Mendoza had a modest 168 passing yards, he was able to scamper for a season-high 45 yards on the ground and notched his third rushing TD of the year.

Mendoza's reign may continue with a light schedule left in Big Ten play. Setting up a battle with the Buckeyes and potentially the country's top two teams.

Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.

