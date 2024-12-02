Clemson vs. SMU: ACC Championship Game odds, prediction
Clemson will face off against SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship Game this weekend. Here’s how the oddsmakers are predicting the matchup.
SMU completed a perfect season in conference play, going 8-0 against ACC opponents in its first year in the league and ranks third nationally with nearly 41 points per game on average.
Clemson backed into the ACC title game despite losing its finale against rival South Carolina after previous favorite Miami was upset by Syracuse last weekend, but the Tigers need to win this game in order to earn a place in the College Football Playoff.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Tigers and Mustangs face off in Charlotte this weekend?
Let’s check in with the latest predictions for Clemson vs. SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship Game, according to the oddsmakers.
Clemson vs. SMU: ACC Championship Game odds, picks
The oddsmakers favor the newcomer to the ACC against one of the league’s old guard teams.
SMU is the 2.5 point favorite against Clemson, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the ACC title game.
FanDuel set the total at 54.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for SMU at -134 and for Clemson at +112 to win outright.
SMU: -2.5 (-110)
Clemson: +2.5 (-110)
Over 54.5 points: -115
Under 54.5 points: -105
Clemson vs. SMU trends
Clemson is 5-7 against the spread (41.7%) overall this season ...
SMU is 8-4 (66.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Clemson is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
SMU is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games ...
Clemson has won 17 of its last 18 games in December ...
SMU has won its last 17 games on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 4 of Clemson’s last 5 games ...
The total went over in 6 of SMU’s last 9 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A big majority of bettors expect the Mustangs will handle the Tigers and win the ACC title, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
SMU is getting 74 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow point spread.
The other 26 percent of wagers project Clemson will either win outright in an upset or keep the final margin to under 3 three points in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Mustangs over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that SMU will defeat Clemson by a projected score of 29 to 26.
Our early pick: SMU -2.5 ... Taking the Mustangs by a field goal is an easy pick considering not only how potent their offense has played, but they’re also surrendering under 20 points per game.
How to watch the ACC Championship Game
When: Sat., Dec. 7
Where: Charlotte, N.C.
Time: 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
