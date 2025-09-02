Rece Davis stands firm on national championship prediction after Week 1
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season provided fans with their first glimpse of where programs stand. After months of speculation, real games finally provided evidence for early playoff debates. Still, the first week offered as many questions as answers.
During the TCU–North Carolina broadcast, ESPN host Rece Davis confirmed he would not change his preseason national championship pick. Davis is sticking with Clemson, the same team that lost its opener at home to LSU on Saturday night.
“There’s a lot of things I’d like to change about preseason picks,” Davis said. “I still got Clemson winning the national championship.”
Davis’s stance is rooted in the belief that Clemson’s foundation is strong. He picked the ACC powerhouse to win it all this year, and they were his preseason choice for No. 1 in the AP poll. The Tigers lost a tight four-quarter battle with LSU, but Davis sees reasons to trust head coach Dabo Swinney’s roster. Clemson has four senior starters returning on the offensive line and key veterans across the defense.
Clemson Loss Does Not Change Davis’ Confidence
Quarterback Cade Klubnik remains central to the Tigers’ identity. Klubnik threw 36 touchdowns last season and has the potential to take another step despite the team's Week 1 setback. Davis praised his poise in big moments and expects more production once Clemson’s receivers return to full strength.
New defensive coordinator Tom Allen, previously the head coach at Indiana, is expected to add more pressure packages and maximize the potential of young stars like T.J. Parker and Peter Woods.
Wideouts Antonio Williams and Tyler Brown will also help once fully healthy. Davis views continuity as Clemson’s biggest advantage, given that the program has avoided heavy reliance on the transfer portal.
Even though the opener ended in defeat, the performance looked far more competitive than last year’s blowout loss to Georgia. For Davis, that difference signals progress and reason to stay committed.
Kirk Herbstreit Shifts Spotlight To LSU And Penn State
While Davis doubled down, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit offered a different view. Herbstreit, who was in the booth for the Clemson–LSU matchup, left impressed by the Tigers from Baton Rouge. He singled out defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s group as “salty,” stressing its ability to control games if injuries are avoided.
Herbstreit added Penn State as his other early championship contender. The Nittany Lions handled Nevada with ease in their opener, but tougher Big Ten tests will soon define their ceiling. Herbstreit pointed to quarterback Drew Allar’s development and a physical defense as reasons for optimism.
LSU’s statement victory immediately shifts perception of the playoff picture. Brian Kelly’s team traveled into a hostile environment, stifled Clemson’s offense and walked away with a top-10 win. Pairing LSU with Penn State reflected Herbstreit’s view that early-season resilience and defensive strength are the most important factors in forecasting who will last into January.
The contrast between Davis and Herbstreit shows the early split in national opinion. One analyst is betting on Clemson’s stability to carry them back to the playoff. The other sees LSU and Penn State as programs with momentum that can sustain a run.
What Davis’ Bold Pick Reveals About Clemson
Davis’ commitment to Clemson, even after a Week 1 loss, underscores his belief in how Swinney has built the program. Instead of quick fixes, Clemson has emphasized player retention, culture and development. That approach once carried them to national titles and, in Davis’ eyes, can do it again.
Clemson’s veteran leadership, Klubnik’s continued growth and a deeper receiving corps create a path to improvement. Davis may be in the minority among national voices, but he is betting on the Tigers’ experience and cohesion.
For Herbstreit, the conversation now includes LSU’s rise and Penn State’s steady climb. For Davis, the choice is simple: he trusts Clemson to regroup, win the ACC and play for the championship.
The debate after one weekend already hints at the twists ahead. Early results set the tone, but the long season will reveal whether Davis’ loyalty to Clemson was misplaced or prophetic.