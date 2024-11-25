Clemson vs. South Carolina football picks: What the oddsmakers say
What the oddsmakers are predicting for when Clemson hosts rival South Carolina in this important non-conference matchup with postseason implications.
South Carolina has won its last five games and played itself into College Football Playoff contention behind one of the nation’s most dominant defenses.
Clemson is in danger of playing itself out of the playoff picture with SMU having clinched an ACC title game berth and Miami still with a chance to make Charlotte.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Tigers and Gamecocks square off this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Clemson vs. South Carolina in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, odds
Clemson is a 2.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 49.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Clemson at -137 and for South Carolina at +114 to win outright.
Clemson: -2.5 (-114)
South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)
Over 49.5 points: -105
Under 49.5 points: -115
Clemson vs. South Carolina trends
Clemson is 5-6 against the spread (45.5%) overall this season ...
South Carolina is 8-3 (72.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Clemson is 3-3 against the spread at home this year ...
South Carolina is 4-0 ATS on the road ...
Clemson is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Carolina is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games ...
Clemson is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 games at home ...
South Carolina is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 road games ...
Clemson is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina ...
Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 road games against Clemson ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Tigers to handle the Gamecocks at home, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Clemson is getting 52 percent of bets to win the game and cover the narrow point spread.
The other 48 percent of wagers project South Carolina will either win outright in an upset or lose the game by less than a field goal.
The game’s implied score suggests a very close win for the Tigers over the Gamecocks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat South Carolina by a projected score of 26 to 24.
Our early pick: Clemson -2.5 ... Carolina’s front seven will harass Cade Klubnik plenty, but the Tigers have enough on its own defense to hold off the Gamecocks with home field advantage and take this by a field goal.
How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson
When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Clemson, S.C.
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
