College football's 12 playoff teams in 2024, betting lines reveal
College football is ready to debut its expanded 12-team playoff starting this season, tripling the field from its original four-team format and giving plenty more opportunity for teams to play for the national championship.
With just weeks to go until the 2024 football season kicks off, the betting markets have updated their latest betting lines in expectation for what teams will be contention for the new playoff.
12. Missouri
Missouri odds: +180.
Mizzou loses rusher Cody Schrader and key defensive personnel, but retains quarterback Brady Cook and wide receivers Luther Burden and Theo Wease, the core of a skilled offense going against a more winnable schedule.
11. Florida State
Florida State odds: +160
Still the favorite in the ACC title race, despite major roster losses to the NFL, but Mike Norvell raided the transfer portal for replacements, and found star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and edge rusher Marvin Jones, Jr., among other blue-chip skill threats.
10. Michigan
Michigan odds: +150
College football's defending national champions have a ton to replace on the field and on the sideline, as Sherrone Moore succeeds Jim Harbaugh with major decisions to make at quarterback, receiver, and offensive line.
9. LSU
LSU odds: +125
Brian Kelly brought in Blake Baker from Missouri to revive LSU's sluggish defense while Garrett Nussmeier replaces Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels. While he doesn't have Daniels' wheels, LSU's new signal caller has the arm to get his receivers deep and strike quickly.
8. Alabama
Alabama odds: +100
Kalen DeBoer expectedly lost a lot of Nick Saban's players, but he retained enough, too, combined with incoming transfers that will help stabilize the Tide's roster. Jalen Milroe is back under center, and left tackle Kadyn Proctor returned after initially transferring out.
7. Ole Miss
Ole Miss odds: -130
Jaxson Dart returns at quarterback after posting 23 touchdowns a year ago, and the Rebels don't lack for offensive skill threats to put points on the board. Defensively, transfer additions up front like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are elite acquisitions that will help get to the QB.
6. Penn State
Penn State odds: -145
Much of an elite defense returns, although under new leadership after Manny Diaz's departure, while Penn State's top rushers are back to help Drew Allar while he finds his deep passing game.
5. Notre Dame
Notre Dame odds: -165
Not playing in a conference means the Irish can't rank any higher than No. 5 in the new system, but this schedule and the return of a strong passing defense should keep ND in the race all year.
4. Texas
Texas odds: -200
Texas heads into the SEC at the right time, coming off a Big 12 title and returning quarterback Quinn Ewers, accompanied by strong transfer receivers and edge rusher Trey Moore, although the Longhorns have to rebuild their interior run defense.
3. Oregon
Oregon odds: -300
Already a contender in the Big Ten in their first season in the conference, the Ducks boast arguably college football's premier receiving corps, acquired veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and are expected to play strong football on both lines of scrimmage again.
2. Georgia
Georgia odds: -600
Returning experience on both sides of the ball makes up for some prominent losses, especially on offense, with quarterback Carson Beck under center again after a strong season. But the Bulldogs' schedule is far tougher, with road games at Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas.
1. Ohio State
Ohio State odds: -650
In response to losing three straight games to Michigan, the Buckeyes got aggressive in the transfer portal, adding difference makers on both sides of the ball, including quarterback. And they return vital experience in the front seven and at wide receiver to make a run at the title.
