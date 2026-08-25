Urban Meyer Drops a Bold 2026 National Championship Prediction

Looking over the preseason college football rankings , you would get the idea that there’s a consensus on who is the best team in the country and the national title favorite.

Urban Meyer backed up that consensus in the days before the start of the 2026 college football season, naming Ohio State as his pick to win its second title in three years, but he did so with one or two very notable caveats.

Ohio State, all the way

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“I’m going to pick the Buckeyes,” said the former Buckeyes coach.

He’s not alone. Ohio State debuted at No. 1 in the preseason AP rankings and the first Coaches Poll , signaling the experts’ early vote of confidence, even if history says top ranked teams in August almost never hoist the trophy in January.

But it’s not only history that stands in Ohio State’s way. It’s who they play.

“This is the toughest schedule they’ve had in a bit,” Meyer said.

“They gotta go out to USC, they go to Iowa, they gotta to go Indiana, and to Austin, Texas. That’s real.”

In all, Ohio State is projected to play six AP ranked opponents, including three straight at the Hoosiers and Trojans and then home to preseason No. 2 Oregon to start November, and then host arch rival Michigan in the finale.

What the Buckeyes have, and don’t have

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It shouldn’t be hard for Ohio State to score this season. Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin returns under center, flanked by another strong group of blockers, running back Bo Jackson, and consensus top wide receiver Jeremiah Smith once again.

The other side of the ball? No glaring weaknesses stick out, but star coordinator Matt Patricia will have to orchestrate his defense without some very elite tacklers, with the likes of Caleb Downs, Caden Curry, Averell Reese, and Sonny Styles all gone, eight outgoing starters in total.

That moved Meyer to consider a strong second national title contender, more like a 1B option after the Buckeyes.

Notre Dame has come (and can go) a long way

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As in “using cell phones” a long way. And it’s by modernizing its program and facilities that the Fighting Irish have moved decisively back onto the national stage in the present, as Meyer relayed with an anecdote about when he was at the school in the 90s.

“They’ve gone from a place where they wouldn’t let us use cell phones because it wasn’t Notre Dame-ish, back when everyone was using cell phones, they didn’t have training tables,” Meyer said.

He added: “Now you’re talking about, they pay their coaches, they’ve got a great coaching staff, great head coach. They have great football players and, by the way, have the best college football facility in America. And they got a great schedule.”

Irish have the people

They don’t have that dynamic rushing attack that powered for over 200 yards per game a year ago with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price out of the picture, but quarterback CJ Carr returns after a solid debut and is working with a group of promising receivers.

Marcus Freeman also gets Chris Ash back for a second year coordinating a defense that ranked 10th nationally in scoring and intercepted 21 passes, the fourth most of any team in the country, including a secondary that features stud corner Leonard Moore again.

What to expect?

Urban Meyer’s final analysis?

“If they stay healthy, I pick the Buckeyes. If someone gets dinged, I’m going Notre Dame.”

(Meyer)