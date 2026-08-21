Rick Neuheisel Makes Big Ten Championship Prediction Ahead of 2026 Season

Some of college football's strongest powers in 2026 reside in the Big Ten.

The 2026 preseason AP poll slotted Ohio State and Oregon as the two best teams in the country. Both found their way into the College Football Playoff last season and are poised to make it back for a third consecutive season.

Defending national champion Indiana ranked as the No. 6 team in the preseason poll. The Hoosiers lost productive pieces across their offense to the NFL draft but feel they effectively reloaded, and the defense retained much of its production from the national championship run.

This trio of powerhouses should create a fascinating Big Ten title race. There are two regular-season matchups between them: Ohio State at Indiana and Oregon at Ohio State.

CBS Sports' college football analysts logged their predictions for which teams they expect to win the Big Ten in 2026. Former UCLA quarterback and head coach Rick Neuheisel predicted Ohio State to emerge victorious in the Big Ten Championship.

"Give me Ryan Day and the Buckeyes," Neuheisel said. "They're a consistent team, and Julian Sayin as a freshman, 77%? Come on, give me the Bucks."

What makes the Buckeyes a threat to win the Big Ten Championship in 2026?

The assortment of skill talent Ohio State possesses on offense is among the strongest nationally.

Neuheisel alluded to the fact that Julian Sayin is college football's most accurate quarterback, and he shares a backfield with a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson. Sayin's top target is Jeremiah Smith, college football's most dominant wide receiver.

The Buckeyes lost NFL draft talent both in the receiving corps and across their defense, but they should effectively reload in those areas. Matt Patricia's 2025 defense was filled with question marks before the season, only to produce all of that draft talent, and former blue-chip talents like Chris Henry Jr. and Brandon Inniss should aid Smith in the receiving game.

The Buckeyes look to break a five-year Big Ten title drought

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (20) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State won four consecutive Big Ten Championship games from 2017-20, but that 2020 win is its most recent.

Losses to Michigan from 2021-23 prevented the Buckeyes from reaching the Big Ten Championship in the final seasons of the Big Ten East and West divisions. The Wolverines were 6-5 heading into the 2024 matchup at Ohio State and walked away with a 13-10 win, which sent Penn State to the Big Ten Championship instead of Ohio State.

The Buckeyes ensured themselves a spot in the 2025 Big Ten Championship with an undefeated regular season. Ohio State missed a game-tying field goal from 27 yards out with 2:48 to play and fell 13-10 to eventual national champion Indiana.