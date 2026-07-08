College Football Coaches In Position to Win Their First National Championship in 2026

Only four head coaches currently active on a sideline in college football have won a national championship, but the playoff expanding to 12 teams should once again provide a perfect opportunity for some new faces to enter the arena and win their first national title.

The last three seasons have proven that fact, with Ryan Day at Ohio State and then Curt Cignetti at Indiana, hoisting their first national championship trophies, respectively, in expanded playoff fields, and the 2026 season could find another making their title debut.

In addition to Day and Cignetti, just Kirby Smart at Georgia and Dabo Swinney at Clemson remain as currently working head coaches with national championships.

But with more competition set to light up the expanded College Football Playoff once again, let’s predict what head coaches are in a good position to win their first natty in 2026.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

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Sarkisian at Texas: 48-20

Arch Manning’s early lousy play helped conspire to keep the Longhorns out of the playoff last season, but his improvement over the second half of the year bodes well for this offense to contend for a place in the final 12, in addition to new inputs at wideout and running back, while Will Muschamp takes over as defensive coordinator.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

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Freeman at Notre Dame: 43-12

Just missing out on the playoff a year ago, the Fighting Irish still have the firepower to make a run despite losing its potent run game, with quarterback CJ Carr returning, a very winnable schedule, and a defense that brings back much of a group that improved dramatically down the stretch last fall.

Dan Lanning, Oregon

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Lanning at Oregon: 48-8

Dante Moore is back under center after spurning the NFL Draft and some key defenders like Bear Alexander and Matayo Uiagalalei also return, potentially setting up the Ducks for what would be their first national title as a program, and could extend the Big Ten’s run on championships to four straight as a result.

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

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McGuire at Texas Tech: 35-18

No Brendan Sorsby after a whirlwind offseason, but Will Hammond showed promise at quarterback and will get help from a strong run game and offensive line. McGuire has to replace some big spots on defense, but has shown he’s capable of putting this program in position after winning the Big 12 a year ago.

Mario Cristobal, Miami

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Cristobal at Miami: 35-19

Another marquee transfer quarterback is in place to lift this offense, with Darian Mensah taking over under center alongside stud wideout Malachi Toney and back Mark Fletcher, to help put the Hurricanes back in the national title game they very nearly won last year against Indiana’s team of destiny.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

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Venables at Oklahoma: 32-20

Turning out suffocating defenses is what Venables does best, and the Sooners’ unit should once again be one of the stingiest in college football, but OU’s national title ambitions hinge on quarterback John Mateer covering more yards behind what needs to be a better line and a much better rushing attack.

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

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Whittingham at Michigan: 0-0

Whit was 177-88 over two decades at Utah before making the bombshell move to take over at Michigan, inheriting a solid roster that includes former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback, and hoping his proven talent for producing physical defenses transitions to the Big Ten.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

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DeBoer at Alabama: 20-8

Expectations are always astronomical at Alabama, and while DeBoer has a basically respectable record, he’s still nowhere near where fans expect, especially after a disastrous playoff exit against Indiana in which the Tide’s offense failed to score a touchdown.

There are critical, season-defining questions that need answers at quarterback after the Ty Simpson exit and in a run game that ranked 125th last fall to compliment what should be another strong defensive unit. It’s time for DeBoer to produce, before some tough questions get asked.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

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Elko at Texas A&M: 19-7

Coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff debut last postseason, the Aggies have the pieces to build another very promising defensive rotation, but they need improved accuracy and far fewer turnovers from returning quarterback Marcel Reed. He had just 9 yards per pass with no TDs and four picks in A&M’s two losses.

Lane Kiffin, LSU

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Kiffin at LSU: 0-0

The move of the college football offseason, at least on paper. No other coach created as many headlines as Kiffin, and no other will be under as big a microscope as he takes over a program that is routinely under the most pressure to win.

Sam Leavitt takes over at quarterback as the No. 1 transfer player in this class, while Blake Baker’s defense brings back a lot of elite talent to throw elbows in SEC play, a potent combination that Kiffin needs to exploit right away to ward off early criticism.