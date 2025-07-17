ESPN computer predicts college football conference champions in 2025
Winning a conference championship is more important now than it ever has been, as doing so books your team a ticket into the new College Football Playoff.
With that in mind, let’s take an updated look at what college football teams have the best chance at making a run for their respective league titles.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
More: ESPN reveals 136-team college football rankings
Rankings and projections are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
What college football teams have the best chance to win their conferences this season?
ESPN computer model predicts college football’s conference champions
Mountain West: Boise State
Chance to win MWC: 45.6%
To make CFP: 25.2%
Need to know: Ashton Jeanty is out of the picture, but Maddux Madsen returns at quarterback in tandem with enough production to keep the Broncos the preseason favorite to make the playoff out of the Group of Five ranks.
--
AAC: Tulane
Chance to win AAC: 45.4%
To make CFP: 24.3%
Need to know: A little more than half of Tulane’s production comes back after a 7-1 run in AAC play a year ago, but the offense won’t have its starting quarterback, three line starters, and gets younger at wide receiver, as will a secondary undergoing major turnover.
--
Big Ten: Ohio State
Chance to win Big Ten: 40.3%
To make CFP: 70.6%
Need to know: The computers are sticking with the national champion Buckeyes out of the Big Ten, despite their losing both coordinators, their quarterback, lead rushers, two blockers, and their defensive end pairing. But they still have a strong receiver group and some quality incoming transfers.
--
Conference USA: Liberty
Chance to win CUSA: 37.9%
To make CFP: 5.2%
Need to know: The loss of Kaidon Salter, the quarterback who left for Colorado this year, hurts the offense, as does the departure of wideout Treon Sibley, but this might still be the best receiving corps in the conference and the Flames face a winnable schedule.
--
SEC: Texas
Chance to win SEC: 34.1%
To make CFP: 83.9%
Need to know: A stacked roster on defense, in the backfield, and especially at wide receiver, the big question is former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, who takes over for good under center as the Longhorns look like the near consensus favorites in the SEC.
--
ACC: Clemson
Chance to win ACC: 34.0%
To make CFP: 47.3%
Need to know: Cade Klubnik took a huge step last season, posting over 3,600 yards with 36 touchdowns and running for 7 more. He’s working with a promising group of receivers and behind a strong line, while the Tigers’ defense could be poised for an overhaul under new coordinator Tom Allen with names like TJ Parker and Peter Woods working up front.
--
Big 12: Kansas State
Chance to win Big 12: 19.9%
To make CFP: 22.2%
Need to know: Avery Johnson is a proven dual threat at quarterback and Dylan Edwards returns to man the backfield. The Wildcats were the only power team with 3 players averaging at least 5.4 yards per carry, but this defense needs to get better when it comes to the turnover differential.
--