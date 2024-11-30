College football picks against the spread for Rivalry Week games
Looking ahead to a crucially-important 2024 regular season finale, let’s lock in our final picks against the spread for college football’s most important Rivalry Week games.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 4-6 in our picks against the spread last week and came out 6-4 in our straight-up predictions. We’re 54-66 in our ATS picks this season.
Ohio State plays host to Michigan, as does Alabama against Auburn, while Texas and Texas A&M reunite after more than a decade apart, highlighting an active weekend of football that will have a major impact on what the College Football Playoff eventually looks like.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games in Week 14.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change
Oklahoma vs. LSU
ATS pick: LSU -5.5 | LSU has struggled defending the pass, but the Sooners can’t throw the ball, whereas the Tigers have a markedly superior vertical game that should get the better of an Oklahoma defense that, while superb overall this year, is average when the ball is in the air.
SI picks: LSU by 7
Miami vs. Syracuse
ATS pick: Syracuse +11.5 | Kyle McCord still commands one of college football’s most efficient and productive passing attacks, and that’s something the Hurricanes’ defense has been vulnerable against at times this season. A Miami win clinches a spot in the ACC Championship Game.
SI picks: Miami by 10
Florida vs. Florida State
ATS pick: Florida State +16.5 | The Seminoles rank third-worst nationally scoring just 16 points per game and they allow four touchdowns on average to opponents while playing just one Power conference team to a result that was 10 points or less, while the Gators are in a real groove winning two straight against ranked teams, but their wins are by narrow margins.
SI picks: Florida by 14
Kansas State vs. Iowa State
ATS pick: Kansas State +3.5 | Iowa State just hasn’t been as efficient lately as it was to start the season, and the visitor has won the last three games in this series. And while the Wildcats struggle defending the pass, they’re strong stopping the run and the Cyclones have had issues going against dual threat quarterbacks like Avery Johnson.
SI picks: Kansas State by 6
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
ATS pick: Tennessee -10.5 | Vanderbilt is 8-3 against the spread this season, and had this line been 14 or more, we would take the ‘Dores to cover, but this offense has struggled recently, not scoring 20 points in its last 3 outings, and the Vols’ defense has the bodies to take control of this game.
SI picks: Tennessee by 13
Notre Dame vs. USC
ATS pick: Notre Dame -6.5 | USC has played some very close games this year, leading every time out as late as the fourth quarter, and lost just once at home, against playoff-bound Penn State by a field goal, but the Trojans’ defense is still vulnerable against the pass while the Irish are the nation’s top-ranked air defense in terms of efficiency.
SI picks: Notre Dame by 8
South Carolina vs. Clemson
ATS pick: South Carolina +2.5 | Clemson is dealing with injury issues on the blind side of its offensive line, the last thing you want going against a Gamecocks edge rush that is one of the very best in the country, and Carolina’s offense is posting almost 40 points per game during its win streak.
SI picks: South Carolina by 3
Auburn vs. Alabama
ATS pick: Auburn +10.5 | Auburn has found a real offensive rhythm the last couple games and can run the ball on an Alabama defense that has proven susceptible in that phase of the game, but rumors of Jalen Milroe’s demise have been overblown; Bama’s dual-threat quarterback should return to form and move the Tide to 9 wins.
SI picks: Alabama by 7
Michigan vs. Ohio State
ATS pick: Ohio State -18.5 | We’re taking the Buckeyes to get a little revenge on their arch-rivals and end that nasty three-game losing skid, owing to their vastly superior skill advantage on offense and in pass defense against Michigan’s non-existent vertical game, but the Wolverines can bring some pressure up front defensively.
SI picks: Ohio State by 25
Texas vs. Texas A&M
ATS pick: Texas A&M +5.5 | One of the most anticipated games of the century in one of college football’s most intense environments, as this rivalry makes its comeback after more than a decade, with the winner advancing to the SEC Championship Game. A&M can bring the heat from a strong front four and can run the ball, but the Longhorns have more room to spread things out and the overall superior defense.
SI picks: Texas by 3
