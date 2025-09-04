College football picks against the spread for Week 2 games
Let’s lock in our final predictions against the spread for the most important games on the Week 2 college football schedule this weekend.
How are we doing? Last weekend, College Football HQ went 2-3 in our predictions against the spread, out of the mistaken belief that Alabama was good, and that Texas would be able to move the ball through air at all. Wrong on both counts.
But we got it right projecting LSU would upset Clemson on the road and that Joey Aguilar would pilot Tennessee’s offense to a convincing win against Syracuse.
For better or for worse, here are the picks against the spread we’re making this week and where we’re putting our money looking ahead to college football’s Week 2 action.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and are subject to change
Illinois (-3.5) at Duke
ATS pick: Duke +3.5
One thing we know about Duke is that it’ll use Darian Mensah to full effect throwing the football, and his receivers should have enough juice to successfully navigate a decent Illinois secondary that returns five starters.
And while the Illini should win the decisive battles on the lines of scrimmage, returning five blockers, quarterback Luke Altmyer and his receivers will be challenged by a good Duke secondary in its own right.
Illinois by 3
Ole Miss (-8.5) at Kentucky
ATS pick: Kentucky +8.5
Ole Miss has been consistently better than Kentucky on paper during Lane Kiffin’s run, but the Wildcats seem to have figured out how to play this team, as each of the last four in this series have been decided by a field goal or less.
Including last season’s shocking upset over the Rebels by UK on the road, which played a role in keeping Ole Miss out of the playoff. No upsets here, given the dismal early state of UK’s vertical game, but they can run the ball well enough to keep this closer.
Ole Miss by 6
Iowa at Iowa State (-3.5)
ATS pick: Iowa +3.5
The underdogs have covered the spread four times in the last six Cy-Hawk Trophy games, and the margin of victory in the last five games is just 4.2 points for the winner, and in the last six years the victor has scored 20 points or fewer.
He could find room against the Cyclones’ secondary, but it’s more like the Hawkeyes will be able to run the ball more effectively, burning the game clock, and keeping Rocco Becht and the Iowa State offense off the field.
Iowa State by 3
Kansas at Missouri (-6.5)
ATS pick: Kansas +6.5
A good, old fashioned border rivalry is back on the menu, and between two evenly-matched teams at the quarterback position, but with the SEC side of this matchup predictably the more physical unit in the trenches.
Missouri presents a serious challenge with its promising defensive line and a mobile quarterback in Beau Pribula, but the Jayhawks are getting good push from their blockers, dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels has 7 TDs already, and KU’s defense looks like a better product in limited exposure.
Missouri by 6
Oklahoma State at Oregon (-27.5)
ATS pick: Oklahoma State +28.5
Maybe we’re just too spooked by wrongly picking some big spreads last week, but the Cowboys do have some potential on offense, at least throwing the ball, even after a sluggish rushing effort against UT Martin in the opener.
And while the Ducks’ offense is still finding its identity with Dante Moore at the helm, this defensive rotation will prove too great an obstacle for a Pokes attack that could prove to be one-dimensional.
Oregon by 16
Michigan at Oklahoma (-5.5)
ATS pick: Michigan +5.5
The early returns on the Sooners’ offense feel better than last season’s unit after John Mateer threw for almost 400 yards, a year after OU’s offense didn’t have more than 300 passing yards in a single game.
Still, the run game averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, which could be a serious problem against a Michigan front that will challenge this group on the ground.
On the other hand, Oklahoma’s own front seven, now under Brent Venables’ direct management, could pose a problem for a Michigan offense that brings on Bryce Underwood in just his second career start, and in one of the nation’s most intimidating venues.
Oklahoma by 4
