David Pollack predicts winner of Oregon-Washington matchup
The college football regular season concludes with a massive clash in the Pacific Northwest this week. No. 6 Oregon travels to Seattle to face Washington in a rivalry game with significant postseason implications. The Ducks enter the contest with a 10-1 record and look to solidify their standing before conference championship week.
Former college football star and analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on the matchup during Wednesday's episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack expressed confidence in the visiting Ducks despite the hostile environment awaiting them at Husky Stadium. He pointed to the trenches as the deciding factor in this Saturday afternoon showdown.
Pollack believes the Ducks possess the physical edge necessary to control the tempo against the Huskies. He noted that Oregon has the personnel to disrupt Washington's rhythm and secure a victory. The analyst emphasized the strength of the offensive line and the versatility of the backfield playmakers.
David Pollack Explains Why Oregon's Physicality Leads to Win
Pollack did not hesitate when comparing the overall roster quality between the two programs. He acknowledged that the Ducks are dealing with injuries late in the year. However, he insisted their depth remains superior to what Washington puts on the field. The Ducks currently rank eighth in the nation in rushing offense and average over 228 yards per game on the ground.
"Oregon is better," Pollack said. "They are way better across the board. They are beat up. I think that even with them beat up, man, what do they do against USC? They can still pound the rock."
The ability to run the ball effectively is central to Pollack's prediction. He expects Oregon to utilize a rotation of ball carriers to wear down the Washington defense. This strategy proved effective in previous weeks and should translate to the matchup in Seattle.
"I think Oregon's got the guys up front that can win, that can chase, that can make life hard for Washington," Pollack said. "I think they can still pound away with their backs straight ahead. Rotate backs. Give it to Kenyon Sadiq. I think they can do that and still win this football game."
The atmosphere in Seattle often plays a major role in these contests. Pollack referenced how other top teams fared in that environment earlier this season. He admitted the game could remain competitive because of the venue and the rivalry nature of the game.
"Washington is a tough place to play," Pollack explained. "Ohio State struggled there a little bit. It was a human game. So I think this game has a chance to be pretty close, but Oregon's talent is just higher than theirs on the lines of scrimmage."
Washington relies heavily on explosive moments to score points. Their offense ranks 19th in scoring but can be inconsistent. Pollack described the unit as "big play or bust" and focused on the mobility of the quarterback.
"Specifically, the quarterback has to run it," Pollack said regarding Washington signal-caller Demond Williams Jr. "Demond Williams running is always critically important to what they do. I don't think Oregon is going to worry about that."
The Ducks will face the Huskies on the road on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.