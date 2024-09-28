College football picks against the spread for Week 5 games
Looking ahead to the Week 5 action, we make our picks against the spread for the biggest games on the college football schedule
College football’s first really big weekend of the 2024 season gets underway on Saturday with a schedule full of Week 5 games featuring important matchups between undefeated, ranked conference rivals in the SEC and Big Ten that should influence the eventual playoff race later on.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went an even 5-5 in our picks against the spread last week, bringing our total to 13-20 ATS so far this season.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
ATS pick: Oklahoma State +4.5 | Alan Bowman and the Cowboy receivers will test the Wildcats much of the day, but the lack of a consistent rushing threat and Kansas State’s own excellent rushing capacity will be the difference.
... Kansas State by 3
More: K-State vs. Okie State prediction
-
Wisconsin at USC
ATS pick: USC -14.5 | Wisconsin can run the ball a little on the Trojans’ front line, but it doesn’t have the speed or variety to compete with what Miller Moss and USC’s receivers have to offer in the school’s home Big Ten debut.
... USC by 22
More: USC vs. Wisconsin prediction
-
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
ATS pick: Arkansas +5.5 | Two teams that can run the ball, defend against the run, and aren’t particularly great at throwing it, and while A&M has the bodies to rush the passer and to run the ball a little better, the Hogs should keep this one close.
... Texas A&M by 4
More: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction
-
Oklahoma at Auburn
ATS pick: Oklahoma +1 | Sluggish offense, haphazard pass protection, and stultifying quarterback play are the order of the day between these new SEC rivals, but the Sooners’ defense is still the biggest advantage on the field, and it’s not really close.
... Oklahoma by 7
More: Oklahoma vs. Auburn prediction
-
Louisville at Notre Dame
ATS pick: Louisville +6.5 | The Cardinals are the most potent offense the Irish will face so far this season, averaging over 500 yards per game, but Notre Dame has the defense to force field goals instead of touchdowns.
... Notre Dame by 3
More: Notre Dame vs. Louisville prediction
-
Minnesota at Michigan
ATS pick: Michigan -10.5 | While the Wolverines’ lack of a passing game will be a problem later on, right now this ground attack is enough to get through most of the Big Ten schedule, and the Gophers don’t have the blocking or the backs to respond in kind against a strong Michigan front seven.
... Michigan by 11
More: Michigan vs. Minnesota prediction
-
Kentucky at Ole Miss
ATS pick: Kentucky +15.5 | While the Rebels certainly have the skill threats to pull ahead in this SEC opener, the Wildcats do have enough bodies up front to marginally slow Ole Miss in the early going to keep it closer than this line suggests.
... Ole Miss by 14
More: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky prediction
-
Illinois at Penn State
ATS pick: Illinois +17.5 | Penn State has the ground game and Drew Allar’s newfound confidence going deep to win this Big Ten opener, but the Illini are a credible threat coming after the passer and play an efficient brand of offense.
... Penn State by 14
More: Penn State vs. Illinois prediction
-
Georgia at Alabama
ATS pick: Georgia -1.5 | The game of the week should also be the closest. Two great defensive lines will duke it out in the trenches while Jalen Milroe ad-libs some crazy runs, but the Bulldogs still have the overall edge on defense and the superior quarterback.
... Georgia by 3
More: Georgia vs. Alabama prediction
-
-
