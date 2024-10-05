College football picks against the spread for Week 6 games
- Missouri Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Clemson Tigers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Michigan Wolverines
- Washington Huskies
- UCF Knights
- Florida Gators
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Auburn Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
As we embark on an active Week 6 college football schedule across the country, let’s lock in our final picks against the spread for the most important games on Saturday.
How are we doing? College Football went 4-5 in our picks against the spread last weekend, correctly picking Oklahoma would upset Auburn, but putting too much faith in Georgia at Alabama, bringing our record for the 2024 season at 17-25 overall.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games on the Week 6 schedule on Saturday.
College football picks against the spread for Week 6 games
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri at Texas A&M
ATS pick: Texas A&M -2.5 | This one could go either way, as Mizzou has the superior quarterback and receiver corps and the defense to contend with the Aggies’ dismal vertical game, but A&M is at home and has the better rushing attack and the far better front seven that can tilt the matchup in their favor on both lines.
... Texas A&M by 3
-
Clemson at Florida State
ATS pick: Clemson -14.5 | While the Seminoles could have enough bodies to apply pressure up front defensively, everywhere else on the roster is highly suspect, especially with a change at quarterback to Brock Glenn, who will be sweating under intense pressure from Clemson’s pass rushers while Cade Klubnik deals to some agile skill threats.
... Clemson by 21
-
Michigan at Washington
ATS pick: Michigan +1.5 | The absolute lack of any Michigan passing game has the books giving the Huskies the nod here, but the Wolverines could be that much better on the ground against a vulnerable Washington run-stop and stopping the run itself, even if Will Rogers has the arm and the targets to make this close.
... Michigan by 3
-
UCF at Florida
ATS pick: Florida +1.5 | UCF is one of college football’s premier rushing offenses and the Gators haven’t fared well against the run, ranking 81st nationally in that category. But the Knights’ performance against Colorado was startling, giving up several big plays, and proves that good skill threats can get behind this defense, something Florida should be able to do at home.
... Florida by 7
-
Alabama at Vanderbilt
ATS pick: Alabama -22.5 | Diego Pavia can make some plays, as the Vanderbilt quarterback leads the team in passing and rushing, but there aren’t a lot of skill threats elsewhere on the field who can tangle with the Tide’s tacklers, and Jalen Milroe and this offense look unstoppable after racing out ahead of Georgia last week.
... Alabama by 31
-
Ole Miss at South Carolina
ATS pick: South Carolina +9 | Ole Miss is coming off a surprise 0-1 start in SEC play after its flashy offense was stymied by a strong defense last week, and while the Gamecocks present a credible challenge rushing off the edges, this time the Rebels should find more angles in the secondary.
... Ole Miss by 6
-
Tennessee at Arkansas
ATS pick: Tennessee -13.5 | Arkansas has the blocking and the backs to make this a game behind a decent rushing output, but the Tennessee defensive line is fast, deep, and good. Taylen Green can make some plays, but the Vols have the bodies to stop anything, a ground game to be reckoned with, and a young quarterback dealing to elite deep-field targets against a rough Hogs secondary.
... Tennessee by 18
-
Iowa at Ohio State
ATS pick: Ohio State -18.5 | Iowa’s defense will be characteristically tough in the early going and prevent too many big plays, but the Buckeyes’ elite skill threats will ultimately break through at some point as the Hawkeye tacklers wear down as their offense once again fails to help them on the other end by scoring some points.
... Ohio State by 24
-
Auburn at Georgia
ATS pick: Georgia -22 | The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was very close last year, but Auburn is one of the nation’s worst teams when it comes to turnover margins, and Georgia is coming out of the Alabama loss looking to make a statement heading into the rest of the season.
... Georgia by 18
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams