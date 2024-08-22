College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 0 games
A historic 2024 college football season gets underway this weekend with the traditional Week 0 matchups across the country -- and across the world with ACC rivals kicking off in Dublin -- giving us our first taste of real action on the gridiron. A perfect time to lock in our predictions against the spread.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Line: Florida State -11.5
What to expect: Tech re-tooled its front seven alignment this year, but it's hard to see a quick improvement on the unit that was so poor against the rush last season, especially against a multi-varied Seminole attack that can run the ball and use DJ Uiagalelei on play-action and short passes. GT brings back enough horsepower on offense to make it close early, but FSU pulls away.
ATS pick: Florida State -11.5
SMU at Nevada
Line: SMU -25.5
What to expect: Nevada brings on an entire new staff and returns less than 60 percent of last year's total production while SMU brings back around three-quarters of its offense and defense, including quarterback Preston Stone, who, while he puts up good numbers, could be more efficient. The Mustangs beat Group of Five teams by an average of 29 points a year ago.
ATS pick: SMU -25.5
