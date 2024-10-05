College football picks for Week 6 games: SEC, Big Ten play huge matchups
College Football HQ makes our final straight-up picks and predictions for the most impactful games on the Week 6 college football schedule as things kick off around the country today.
Missouri and Texas A&M will battle from Kyle Field in the only head-to-head matchup involving ranked teams on the same field, with both teams under considerable pressure to take an important step forward in the SEC pecking order.
Ole Miss is already at 0-1 in SEC games after a stunning loss to Kentucky last week and heads to South Carolina, where it will face another tough defense in an effort to get back on the winning track and avoid what would be a catastrophic second loss to open conference play.
Michigan hits the road against Washington in a rematch of last season’s national championship game hoping its one-dimensional offense will be enough to get past the Huskies, who have won 17 straight games at home heading into this new-look B1G matchup.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final predictions for the most important games on the Week 6 schedule as conference action heats up from coast to coast.
College football’s Week 6 picks for today
Missouri at Texas A&M
Our pick: Texas A&M | Mizzou will test the Aggies’ secondary with some elite skill threats working behind quarterback Brady Cook, but A&M does present a more credible threat when it rushes the passer from the line and can run the ball very effectively.
-
Clemson at Florida State
Our pick: Clemson | The Seminoles are installing a new quarterback, which might give this offense some spark early on, but whatever is there should wear off pretty quickly against a formidable Clemson front seven and an invigorated offense playing inspired football with Cade Klubnik at the helm.
-
USC at Minnesota
Our pick: USC | While the Gophers come in ranked No. 1 in pass defense, it’s been against some overmatched opponents, and the Trojans will certainly put a dent into those numbers. In the meantime, USC’s improved defense should find its way against Minnesota’s anemic offense.
-
Iowa at Ohio State
Our pick: Ohio State | The unstoppable force against the immovable object, although Iowa’s defense is a little more movable this year than last, but it’s still a tough obstacle for the Buckeyes’ arsenal of offensive weapons to work against. This should be close early, but the Hawkeyes still can’t throw the ball, which will eventually wear down their tacklers trying to keep up.
-
Auburn at Georgia
Our pick: Georgia | If Auburn can finally cut down on its extraordinarily costly turnovers, then it actually does have some weapons who can test the Bulldogs’ stalwart defenders. But until Payton Thorne proves he can keep the ball confined to his own teammates, Georgia is the big favorite at home after the Alabama loss.
-
Tennessee at Arkansas
Our pick: Tennessee | Arkansas has some bodies who can block for the run and burn up some of the game clock and keep the Vols’ lethal offense off the field, but Tennessee is still the far superior defensive front and the Hogs can’t defend what Nico Iamaleava can throw at them.
-
Michigan at Washington
Our pick: Michigan | Most books name the Huskies the slim favorite here, given home field advantage and the Wolverines’ dismal passing attack. But until proven otherwise, we’re sticking with Michigan’s dominant front seven and productive ground game.
-
Ole Miss at South Carolina
Our pick: Ole Miss | Expect a fight at the line of scrimmage as the Gamecocks’ superb edge rushers get some angles on the Rebels’ edge blockers and throw this offense into some early confusion, but Ole Miss has enough options to spread Carolina’s defense out more than it wants to be and find some holes on the back end.
-
