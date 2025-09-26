College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 5 games
It's one of the biggest weekends of the 2025 college football season. Four massive ranked matchups headline the Week 5 schedule, all of which will have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race.
In the biggest game of the weekend, No. 6 Oregon travels across the country to face No. 3 Penn State. It's the highly anticipated 'White Out' game, making this game must-watch TV on Saturday night. No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to rebound from a blowout loss against No. 21 USC, where Lincoln Riley has the Trojans firing on all cylinders.
If that's not enough, No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama in one of the biggest SEC matchups of the year. The Crimson Tide have won nine of the past 10 games and have not lost in Athens since 2003. No. 4 LSU will take on No. 13 Ole Miss in another massive SEC matchup, with Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss taking center stage against projected first-round pick Garrett Nussmeier.
The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for some of the biggest games of the weekend.
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State
Zach McKinnell (8-2): Oregon 28, Penn State 24
Jonathan Adams (9-1): Oregon 24, Penn State 21
Matt De Lima (9-1): Penn State 20, Oregon 15
Alex Weber (8-2): Penn State 30, Oregon 13
Josh Helmholdt (9-1): Oregon 31, Penn State 14
Patrick Previty (7-3): Oregon 34, Penn State 31
Joe Cox (8-2): Oregon 31, Penn State 27
Randy Gurzi (9-1): Oregon 28, Penn State 24
Ryan Young (7-3): Oregon 41, Penn State 28
No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia
Zach McKinnell: Georgia 24, Alabama 21
Jonathan Adams: Georgia 34, Alabama 27
Matt De Lima: Georgia 27, Alabama 10
Alex Weber: Georgia 25, Alabama 23
Josh Helmholdt: Georgia 28, Alabama 21
Patrick Previty: Georgia 30, Alabama 24
Joe Cox: Georgia 28, Alabama 20
Randy Gurzi: Georgia 30, Alabama 20
Ryan Young: Georgia 33, Alabama 30
No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss
Zach McKinnell: LSU 31, Ole Miss 28
Jonathan Adams: LSU 27, Ole Miss 24
Matt De Lima: Ole Miss 28, LSU 24
Alex Weber: Ole Miss 23, LSU 21
Josh Helmholdt: LSU 34, Ole Miss 21
Patrick Previty: LSU 24, Ole Miss 17
Joe Cox: LSU 30, Ole Miss 20
Randy Gurzi: LSU 28, Ole Miss 24
Ryan Young: Ole Miss 27, LSU 24
No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois
Zach McKinnell: USC 41, Illinois 28
Jonathan Adams: USC 35, Illinois 21
Matt De Lima: Illinois 37, USC 34
Alex Weber: USC 37, Illinois 21
Josh Helmholdt: USC 42, Illinois 38
Patrick Previty: USC 42, Illinois 28
Joe Cox: USC 35, Illinois 24
Randy Gurzi: USC 34, Illinois 23
Ryan Young: USC 35, Illinois 28
Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M
Zach McKinnell: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20
Jonathan Adams: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20
Matt De Lima: Texas A&M 17, Auburn 13
Alex Weber: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 20
Josh Helmholdt: Texas A&M 26, Auburn 20
Patrick Previty: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 20
Joe Cox: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 24
Randy Gurzi: Texas A&M 37, Auburn 24
Ryan Young: Texas A&M 36, Auburn 27
No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas
Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 34, Arkansas 24
Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 27, Arkansas 20
Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 14
Alex Weber: Notre Dame 35, Arkansas 28
Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 14
Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 38, Arkansas 24
Joe Cox: Arkansas 29, Notre Dame 28
Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 30
Ryan Young: Notre Dame 45, Arkansas 31
No. 1 Ohio State at Washington
Zach McKinnell: Ohio State 31, Washington 17
Jonathan Adams: Ohio State 24, Washington 17
Matt De Lima: Ohio State 42, Washington 38
Alex Weber: Ohio State 28, Washington 21
Josh Helmholdt: Ohio State 23, Washington 17
Patrick Previty: Ohio State 35, Washington 17
Joe Cox: Ohio State 38, Washington 13
Randy Gurzi: Ohio State 41, Washington 20
Ryan Young: Ohio State 44, Washington 28
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa
Zach McKinnell: Indiana 34, Iowa 23
Jonathan Adams: Indiana 31, Iowa 21
Matt De Lima: Indiana 19, Iowa 12
Alex Weber: Iowa 20, Indiana 19
Josh Helmholdt: Indiana 31, Iowa 20
Patrick Previty: Indiana 31, Iowa 16
Joe Cox: Indiana 27, Iowa 20
Randy Gurzi: Indiana 27, Iowa 13
Ryan Young: Indiana 31, Iowa 27
No. 25 BYU at Colorado
Zach McKinnell: BYU 31, Colorado 21
Jonathan Adams: BYU 30, Colorado 24
Matt De Lima: Colorado 45, BYU 27
Alex Weber: BYU 38, Colorado 18
Josh Helmholdt: BYU 44, Colorado 24
Patrick Previty: BYU 35, Colorado 14
Joe Cox: BYU 35, Colorado 17
Randy Gurzi: BYU 26, Colorado 17
Ryan Young: BYU 28, Colorado 14