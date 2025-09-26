College Football HQ

College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 5 games

Zachary McKinnell

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Benson (4)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Benson (4) / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
It's one of the biggest weekends of the 2025 college football season. Four massive ranked matchups headline the Week 5 schedule, all of which will have a major impact on the College Football Playoff race.

In the biggest game of the weekend, No. 6 Oregon travels across the country to face No. 3 Penn State. It's the highly anticipated 'White Out' game, making this game must-watch TV on Saturday night. No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to rebound from a blowout loss against No. 21 USC, where Lincoln Riley has the Trojans firing on all cylinders.

If that's not enough, No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama in one of the biggest SEC matchups of the year. The Crimson Tide have won nine of the past 10 games and have not lost in Athens since 2003. No. 4 LSU will take on No. 13 Ole Miss in another massive SEC matchup, with Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss taking center stage against projected first-round pick Garrett Nussmeier.

The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for some of the biggest games of the weekend.

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

Zach McKinnell (8-2): Oregon 28, Penn State 24

Jonathan Adams (9-1): Oregon 24, Penn State 21

Matt De Lima (9-1): Penn State 20, Oregon 15

Alex Weber (8-2): Penn State 30, Oregon 13

Josh Helmholdt (9-1): Oregon 31, Penn State 14

Patrick Previty (7-3): Oregon 34, Penn State 31

Joe Cox (8-2): Oregon 31, Penn State 27

Randy Gurzi (9-1): Oregon 28, Penn State 24

Ryan Young (7-3): Oregon 41, Penn State 28

No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia

Zach McKinnell: Georgia 24, Alabama 21

Jonathan Adams: Georgia 34, Alabama 27

Matt De Lima: Georgia 27, Alabama 10

Alex Weber: Georgia 25, Alabama 23

Josh Helmholdt: Georgia 28, Alabama 21

Patrick Previty: Georgia 30, Alabama 24

Joe Cox: Georgia 28, Alabama 20

Randy Gurzi: Georgia 30, Alabama 20

Ryan Young: Georgia 33, Alabama 30

No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss

Zach McKinnell: LSU 31, Ole Miss 28

Jonathan Adams: LSU 27, Ole Miss 24

Matt De Lima: Ole Miss 28, LSU 24

Alex Weber: Ole Miss 23, LSU 21

Josh Helmholdt: LSU 34, Ole Miss 21

Patrick Previty: LSU 24, Ole Miss 17

Joe Cox: LSU 30, Ole Miss 20

Randy Gurzi: LSU 28, Ole Miss 24

Ryan Young: Ole Miss 27, LSU 24

No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois

Zach McKinnell: USC 41, Illinois 28

Jonathan Adams: USC 35, Illinois 21

Matt De Lima: Illinois 37, USC 34

Alex Weber: USC 37, Illinois 21

Josh Helmholdt: USC 42, Illinois 38

Patrick Previty: USC 42, Illinois 28

Joe Cox: USC 35, Illinois 24

Randy Gurzi: USC 34, Illinois 23

Ryan Young: USC 35, Illinois 28

Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M

Zach McKinnell: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20

Jonathan Adams: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 20

Matt De Lima: Texas A&M 17, Auburn 13

Alex Weber: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 20

Josh Helmholdt: Texas A&M 26, Auburn 20

Patrick Previty: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 20

Joe Cox: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 24

Randy Gurzi: Texas A&M 37, Auburn 24

Ryan Young: Texas A&M 36, Auburn 27

No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas

Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 34, Arkansas 24

Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 27, Arkansas 20

Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 14

Alex Weber: Notre Dame 35, Arkansas 28

Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 14

Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 38, Arkansas 24

Joe Cox: Arkansas 29, Notre Dame 28

Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 31, Arkansas 30

Ryan Young: Notre Dame 45, Arkansas 31

No. 1 Ohio State at Washington

Zach McKinnell: Ohio State 31, Washington 17

Jonathan Adams: Ohio State 24, Washington 17

Matt De Lima: Ohio State 42, Washington 38

Alex Weber: Ohio State 28, Washington 21

Josh Helmholdt: Ohio State 23, Washington 17

Patrick Previty: Ohio State 35, Washington 17

Joe Cox: Ohio State 38, Washington 13

Randy Gurzi: Ohio State 41, Washington 20

Ryan Young: Ohio State 44, Washington 28

No. 11 Indiana at Iowa

Zach McKinnell: Indiana 34, Iowa 23

Jonathan Adams: Indiana 31, Iowa 21

Matt De Lima: Indiana 19, Iowa 12

Alex Weber: Iowa 20, Indiana 19

Josh Helmholdt: Indiana 31, Iowa 20

Patrick Previty: Indiana 31, Iowa 16

Joe Cox: Indiana 27, Iowa 20

Randy Gurzi: Indiana 27, Iowa 13

Ryan Young: Indiana 31, Iowa 27

No. 25 BYU at Colorado

Zach McKinnell: BYU 31, Colorado 21

Jonathan Adams: BYU 30, Colorado 24

Matt De Lima: Colorado 45, BYU 27

Alex Weber: BYU 38, Colorado 18

Josh Helmholdt: BYU 44, Colorado 24

Patrick Previty: BYU 35, Colorado 14

Joe Cox: BYU 35, Colorado 17

Randy Gurzi: BYU 26, Colorado 17

Ryan Young: BYU 28, Colorado 14

