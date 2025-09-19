College Football HQ

College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 4 games

Zachary McKinnell

There's no shortage of must-watch college football games on the Week 4 slate. The weekend will be headlined by three ranked matchups.

No. 22 Auburn travels to No. 11 Oklahoma as quarterback Jackson Arnold makes his highly anticipated return to Norman. No. 9 Illinois also hits the road for a massive Big Ten clash with No. 19 Indiana. If that's not enough, No. 17 Texas Tech and No. 16 Utah will kick off the day at 11 am CT on FOX.

On top of those ranked matchups, the slate is full of intriguing games that could not only impact conference title races but also the national picture and race for the College Football Playoff. Michigan-Nebraska, Florida-Miami, Oregon-Oregon State, and South Carolina-Missouri will all be must-see TV on Saturday.

The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for 10 of the biggest games of the weekend.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma

Zach McKinnell: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 23

Jonathan Adams: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

Matt De Lima: Oklahoma 31, Auburn 20

Alex Weber: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 13

Josh Helmholdt: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 20

Patrick Previty: Oklahoma 30, Auburn 20

Joe Cox: Oklahoma 28, Auburn 17

Randy Gurzi: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 24

Ryan Young: Oklahoma 38, Auburn 28

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana

Zach McKinnell: Indiana 27, Illinois 23

Jonathan Adams: Indiana 30, Illinois 20

Matt De Lima: Indiana 27, Illinois 14

Alex Weber: Illinois 23, Indiana 20

Josh Helmholdt: Indiana 31, Illinois 18

Patrick Previty: Illinois 24, Indiana 17

Joe Cox: Illinois 31, Indiana 28

Randy Gurzi: Indiana 26, Illinois 24

Ryan Young: Illinois 28, Indiana 24

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah

Zach McKinnell: Utah 31, Texas Tech 27

Jonathan Adams: Texas Tech 27, Utah 17

Matt De Lima: Utah 28, Texas Tech 24

Alex Weber: Texas Tech 21, Utah 14

Josh Helmholdt: Texas Tech 38, Utah 28

Patrick Previty: Utah 35, Texas Tech 31

Joe Cox: Texas Tech 30, Utah 21

Randy Gurzi: Utah 34, Texas Tech 27

Ryan Young: Utah 33, Texas Tech 24

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska

Zach McKinnell: Nebraska 21, Michigan 20

Jonathan Adams: Michigan 23, Nebraska 20

Matt De Lima: Michigan 20, Nebraska 17

Alex Weber: Nebraska 20, Michigan 16

Josh Helmholdt: Nebraska 34, Michigan 31

Patrick Previty: Michigan 17, Nebraska 13

Joe Cox: Michigan 27, Nebraska 17

Randy Gurzi: Michigan 20, Nebraska 16

Ryan Young: Michigan 23, Nebraska 21

Florida at No. 4 Miami

Zach McKinnell: Miami 35, Florida 21

Jonathan Adams: Miami 24, Florida 17

Matt De Lima: Miami 40, Florida 14

Alex Weber: Miami 26, Florida 21

Josh Helmholdt: Miami 48, Florida 9

Patrick Previty: Miami 31, Florida 17

Joe Cox: Miami 34, Florida 17

Randy Gurzi: Miami 24, Florida 13

Ryan Young: Miami 28, Florida 20

Michigan State at No. 25 USC

Zach McKinnell: USC 38, Michigan State 17

Jonathan Adams: USC 38, Michigan State 24

Matt De Lima: USC 52, Michigan State 21

Alex Weber: USC 41, Michigan State 20

Josh Helmholdt: USC 25, Michigan State 14

Patrick Previty: USC 35, Michigan State 17

Joe Cox: USC 41, Michigan State 20

Randy Gurzi: USC 37, Michigan State 18

Ryan Young: USC 42, Michigan State 28

Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss

Zach McKinnell: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 21

Jonathan Adams: Ole Miss 27, Tulane 20

Matt De Lima: Ole Miss 33, Tulane 14

Alex Weber: Ole Miss 31, Tulane 23

Josh Helmholdt: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 21

Patrick Previty: Ole Miss 30, Tulane 24

Joe Cox: Tulane 29, Ole Miss 28

Randy Gurzi: Ole Miss 31, Tulane 17

Ryan Young: Ole Miss 33, Tulane 28

Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame

Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 42, Purdue 10

Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 31, Purdue 24

Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 48, Purdue 7

Alex Weber: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 17

Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 10

Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 56, Purdue 7

Joe Cox: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 10

Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 20

Ryan Young: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 13

South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri

Zach McKinnell: Missouri 23, South Carolina 20

Jonathan Adams: South Carolina 24, Missouri 20

Matt De Lima: Missouri 24, South Carolina 7

Alex Weber: Missouri 24, South Carolina 16

Josh Helmholdt: Missouri 27, South Carolina 10

Patrick Previty: South Carolina 28, Missouri 17

Joe Cox: Missouri 27, South Carolina 21

Randy Gurzi: Missouri 34, South Carolina 20

Ryan Young: South Carolina 38, Missouri 35

Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon

Zach McKinnell: Oregon 52, Oregon State 14

Jonathan Adams: Oregon 37, Oregon State 23

Matt De Lima: Oregon 42, Oregon State 10

Alex Weber: Oregon 59, Oregon State 13

Josh Helmholdt: Oregon 41, Oregon State 13

Patrick Previty: Oregon 49, Oregon State 10

Joe Cox: Oregon 42, Oregon State 14

Randy Gurzi: Oregon 52, Oregon State 17

Ryan Young: Oregon 55, Oregon State 10

