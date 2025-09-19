College football predictions: Expert picks for the biggest Week 4 games
There's no shortage of must-watch college football games on the Week 4 slate. The weekend will be headlined by three ranked matchups.
No. 22 Auburn travels to No. 11 Oklahoma as quarterback Jackson Arnold makes his highly anticipated return to Norman. No. 9 Illinois also hits the road for a massive Big Ten clash with No. 19 Indiana. If that's not enough, No. 17 Texas Tech and No. 16 Utah will kick off the day at 11 am CT on FOX.
On top of those ranked matchups, the slate is full of intriguing games that could not only impact conference title races but also the national picture and race for the College Football Playoff. Michigan-Nebraska, Florida-Miami, Oregon-Oregon State, and South Carolina-Missouri will all be must-see TV on Saturday.
The staff at CFB-HQ on SI made their official score predictions for 10 of the biggest games of the weekend.
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma
Zach McKinnell: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 23
Jonathan Adams: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
Matt De Lima: Oklahoma 31, Auburn 20
Alex Weber: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 13
Josh Helmholdt: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 20
Patrick Previty: Oklahoma 30, Auburn 20
Joe Cox: Oklahoma 28, Auburn 17
Randy Gurzi: Oklahoma 27, Auburn 24
Ryan Young: Oklahoma 38, Auburn 28
No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana
Zach McKinnell: Indiana 27, Illinois 23
Jonathan Adams: Indiana 30, Illinois 20
Matt De Lima: Indiana 27, Illinois 14
Alex Weber: Illinois 23, Indiana 20
Josh Helmholdt: Indiana 31, Illinois 18
Patrick Previty: Illinois 24, Indiana 17
Joe Cox: Illinois 31, Indiana 28
Randy Gurzi: Indiana 26, Illinois 24
Ryan Young: Illinois 28, Indiana 24
No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah
Zach McKinnell: Utah 31, Texas Tech 27
Jonathan Adams: Texas Tech 27, Utah 17
Matt De Lima: Utah 28, Texas Tech 24
Alex Weber: Texas Tech 21, Utah 14
Josh Helmholdt: Texas Tech 38, Utah 28
Patrick Previty: Utah 35, Texas Tech 31
Joe Cox: Texas Tech 30, Utah 21
Randy Gurzi: Utah 34, Texas Tech 27
Ryan Young: Utah 33, Texas Tech 24
No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska
Zach McKinnell: Nebraska 21, Michigan 20
Jonathan Adams: Michigan 23, Nebraska 20
Matt De Lima: Michigan 20, Nebraska 17
Alex Weber: Nebraska 20, Michigan 16
Josh Helmholdt: Nebraska 34, Michigan 31
Patrick Previty: Michigan 17, Nebraska 13
Joe Cox: Michigan 27, Nebraska 17
Randy Gurzi: Michigan 20, Nebraska 16
Ryan Young: Michigan 23, Nebraska 21
Florida at No. 4 Miami
Zach McKinnell: Miami 35, Florida 21
Jonathan Adams: Miami 24, Florida 17
Matt De Lima: Miami 40, Florida 14
Alex Weber: Miami 26, Florida 21
Josh Helmholdt: Miami 48, Florida 9
Patrick Previty: Miami 31, Florida 17
Joe Cox: Miami 34, Florida 17
Randy Gurzi: Miami 24, Florida 13
Ryan Young: Miami 28, Florida 20
Michigan State at No. 25 USC
Zach McKinnell: USC 38, Michigan State 17
Jonathan Adams: USC 38, Michigan State 24
Matt De Lima: USC 52, Michigan State 21
Alex Weber: USC 41, Michigan State 20
Josh Helmholdt: USC 25, Michigan State 14
Patrick Previty: USC 35, Michigan State 17
Joe Cox: USC 41, Michigan State 20
Randy Gurzi: USC 37, Michigan State 18
Ryan Young: USC 42, Michigan State 28
Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss
Zach McKinnell: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 21
Jonathan Adams: Ole Miss 27, Tulane 20
Matt De Lima: Ole Miss 33, Tulane 14
Alex Weber: Ole Miss 31, Tulane 23
Josh Helmholdt: Ole Miss 34, Tulane 21
Patrick Previty: Ole Miss 30, Tulane 24
Joe Cox: Tulane 29, Ole Miss 28
Randy Gurzi: Ole Miss 31, Tulane 17
Ryan Young: Ole Miss 33, Tulane 28
Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame
Zach McKinnell: Notre Dame 42, Purdue 10
Jonathan Adams: Notre Dame 31, Purdue 24
Matt De Lima: Notre Dame 48, Purdue 7
Alex Weber: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 17
Josh Helmholdt: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 10
Patrick Previty: Notre Dame 56, Purdue 7
Joe Cox: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 10
Randy Gurzi: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 20
Ryan Young: Notre Dame 38, Purdue 13
South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri
Zach McKinnell: Missouri 23, South Carolina 20
Jonathan Adams: South Carolina 24, Missouri 20
Matt De Lima: Missouri 24, South Carolina 7
Alex Weber: Missouri 24, South Carolina 16
Josh Helmholdt: Missouri 27, South Carolina 10
Patrick Previty: South Carolina 28, Missouri 17
Joe Cox: Missouri 27, South Carolina 21
Randy Gurzi: Missouri 34, South Carolina 20
Ryan Young: South Carolina 38, Missouri 35
Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon
Zach McKinnell: Oregon 52, Oregon State 14
Jonathan Adams: Oregon 37, Oregon State 23
Matt De Lima: Oregon 42, Oregon State 10
Alex Weber: Oregon 59, Oregon State 13
Josh Helmholdt: Oregon 41, Oregon State 13
Patrick Previty: Oregon 49, Oregon State 10
Joe Cox: Oregon 42, Oregon State 14
Randy Gurzi: Oregon 52, Oregon State 17
Ryan Young: Oregon 55, Oregon State 10